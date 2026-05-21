Austrian man deported for blocking road and demanding money in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 21, 2026, 1:32 PM
204 1 minute read
Austrian man deported for blocking road and demanding money in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via KomChadLuek

Phuket immigration police revoked the visa of an Austrian tourist and prepared to deport him after he caused public disturbances in Rawai by blocking roads and demanding money from residents and tourists.

Videos showing the man’s behaviour circulated on Thai social media on Tuesday, May 19. The suspect was later identified as 39 year old Austrian national, Raphael. In the footage, Raphael appeared shirtless and wearing shorts printed with the Thai word “เฉิดฉาย,” meaning “shining.”

According to reports, the Austrian tourist rode his motorcycle slowly in the middle of the road in Rawai subdistrict, obstructing traffic and causing congestion.

The video also showed him approaching another foreign motorcyclist outside a convenience store and asking for money.

Austrian man disturbs people in Phuket
Photo via KomChadLuek

Some residents claimed Raphael became aggressive or threatening when people refused to give him cash, eventually pressuring some victims into handing over money.

Witnesses also suspected the tourist may have been under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances. Police were later called to the area and detained the man.

KomChadLuek reported that Raphael had been staying in Thailand on a student visa intended for learning Thai language and culture. Investigators reportedly found he had not been attending activities related to the visa conditions.

Related Articles

According to Phuket Andaman News today, May 21, Phuket Provincial Immigration Office revoked Raphael’s visa under Section 52 of the Immigration Act and is preparing to deport him from Thailand.

Austrian man arrested and deported from Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

Several recent deportation cases involving foreign tourists have also been reported in Phuket and Pattaya. In January, a Saudi tourist was deported after engaging in sexual activity with another foreign man beside a road in Patong.

A French couple was also deported and blacklisted after sexual activity inside a tuk tuk in Phuket in February.

In May last year, a Belgian tourist was deported following repeated incidents linked to disruptive behaviour while allegedly under the influence of alcohol in Pattaya. Reports said he damaged property at a convenience store and later attempted to assault shop staff and police officers.

Latest Thailand News
Austrian man deported for blocking road and demanding money in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Austrian man deported for blocking road and demanding money in Phuket

50 minutes ago
Alcohol bottles found after Chinese tourist dies in Pattaya hotel fall | Thaiger Thailand News

Alcohol bottles found after Chinese tourist dies in Pattaya hotel fall

51 minutes ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 22 to 24) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 22 to 24)

1 hour ago
Nigerian suspect arrested in Nonthaburi with 7 bank cards and 42 mobile phones | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nigerian suspect arrested in Nonthaburi with 7 bank cards and 42 mobile phones

3 hours ago
May 21 forecast brings heavy rain, rough seas as monsoon grips Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 21 forecast brings heavy rain, rough seas as monsoon grips Thailand

3 hours ago
7 year old girl and soldier injured in ambush shooting in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

7 year old girl and soldier injured in ambush shooting in Narathiwat

4 hours ago
Early morning fire damages Indian restaurant, suit shop in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Early morning fire damages Indian restaurant, suit shop in Pattaya

4 hours ago
4 travel agencies on Koh Samui found operating through Thai nominees | Thaiger Koh Samui News

4 travel agencies on Koh Samui found operating through Thai nominees

4 hours ago
Railway drug test finds two SRT workers positive for drugs | Thaiger Thailand News

Railway drug test finds two SRT workers positive for drugs

5 hours ago
Foreigner criticised for paying Phuket man to pass police checkpoint | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner criticised for paying Phuket man to pass police checkpoint

20 hours ago
Pattaya’s tourism business association backs visa-free stay cut | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya’s tourism business association backs visa-free stay cut

21 hours ago
Swede surrenders after attacking Indian hotel owner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swede surrenders after attacking Indian hotel owner in Phuket

22 hours ago
Homesick conscripts flee camp, steal motorcycle, fail drug test | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Homesick conscripts flee camp, steal motorcycle, fail drug test

22 hours ago
Chinese woman arrested for illegally working as land broker | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman arrested for illegally working as land broker

23 hours ago
Koh Larn diving trip safety questioned after tourists left in storm | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Larn diving trip safety questioned after tourists left in storm

1 day ago
Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach | Thaiger Krabi News

Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge

1 day ago
Kanchanaburi man killed after car crashes into wild elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanchanaburi man killed after car crashes into wild elephants

1 day ago
Songkhla school director killed in hostage incident receives royal honour | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla school director killed in hostage incident receives royal honour

1 day ago
Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations

1 day ago
Environment minister apologises after tense exchange with journalist | Thaiger Politics News

Environment minister apologises after tense exchange with journalist

1 day ago
May 20 forecast warns of heavy rain across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 20 forecast warns of heavy rain across Thailand

1 day ago
Russian man arrested with large drug haul on Phuket-Pattaya bus | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested with large drug haul on Phuket-Pattaya bus

2 days ago
Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri &#8216;zombie&#8217; drug lab raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri ‘zombie’ drug lab raid

2 days ago
5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 21, 2026, 1:32 PM
204 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.