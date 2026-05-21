Austrian man deported for blocking road and demanding money in Phuket

Phuket immigration police revoked the visa of an Austrian tourist and prepared to deport him after he caused public disturbances in Rawai by blocking roads and demanding money from residents and tourists.

Videos showing the man’s behaviour circulated on Thai social media on Tuesday, May 19. The suspect was later identified as 39 year old Austrian national, Raphael. In the footage, Raphael appeared shirtless and wearing shorts printed with the Thai word “เฉิดฉาย,” meaning “shining.”

According to reports, the Austrian tourist rode his motorcycle slowly in the middle of the road in Rawai subdistrict, obstructing traffic and causing congestion.

The video also showed him approaching another foreign motorcyclist outside a convenience store and asking for money.

Some residents claimed Raphael became aggressive or threatening when people refused to give him cash, eventually pressuring some victims into handing over money.

Witnesses also suspected the tourist may have been under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances. Police were later called to the area and detained the man.

KomChadLuek reported that Raphael had been staying in Thailand on a student visa intended for learning Thai language and culture. Investigators reportedly found he had not been attending activities related to the visa conditions.

According to Phuket Andaman News today, May 21, Phuket Provincial Immigration Office revoked Raphael’s visa under Section 52 of the Immigration Act and is preparing to deport him from Thailand.

Several recent deportation cases involving foreign tourists have also been reported in Phuket and Pattaya. In January, a Saudi tourist was deported after engaging in sexual activity with another foreign man beside a road in Patong.

A French couple was also deported and blacklisted after sexual activity inside a tuk tuk in Phuket in February.

In May last year, a Belgian tourist was deported following repeated incidents linked to disruptive behaviour while allegedly under the influence of alcohol in Pattaya. Reports said he damaged property at a convenience store and later attempted to assault shop staff and police officers.