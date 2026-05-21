Jealous Thai rescuer allegedly threatens to kill wife, steals valuables

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 21, 2026, 3:37 PM
268 2 minutes read
Jealous Thai rescuer allegedly threatens to kill wife, steals valuables | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A woman in Nonthaburi accused her husband, a volunteer rescuer, of physically assaulting and threatening to kill her during a fit of jealousy before stealing valuables worth more than 600,000 baht.

The victim, 44 year old Promphit, sought help from the Nonthaburi Member of Parliament (MP) assistants to Kraithawat Thammatada and Saichon Nitkham, who accompanied her to file a complaint at Bang Bua Thong Police Station against her 45 year old husband, Sophon.

According to Promphit, the assault took place at about 1am on Tuesday, May 19, after Sophon discovered her speaking online with an ex-boyfriend from her childhood. Promphit told police that the man was only a friend and insisted their conversation was not romantic.

Thai rescuer attacks wife and steals her valuables
Photo via Channel 7

Promphit alleged Sophon physically attacked her and attempted to stab her, forcing her to flee their bedroom and seek help from neighbours. However, the property gate was locked, and Sophon caught up with her outside the house.

Promphit said they argued outside the residence, during which Sophon threatened to kill her and sue her for adultery. Then, the man struck her on the head with a pruning saw.

She eventually escaped from the residence, but Sophon continued chasing her while carrying a gun. She alleged he hit her on the face with the weapon until witnesses intervened.

Thai woman injured in domestic violence
Photo via Channel 8

According to Promphit, Sophon fled the scene in a van and took several valuables, including cash, a gold necklace, mobile phones, debit cards, vehicle keys and important documents. She estimated the total value exceeded 600,000 baht.

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When filing the complaint, Promphit still had visible injuries, including swollen eyes, wounds to her nose and cuts on her head and right leg.

She said she had been in a relationship with Sophon for four years. The man was extremely jealous and even prevented her from financially supporting her child from her previous marriage. Promphit claimed he had physically abused her three times before, although this was the most serious incident.

Thai wife flees abusive husband in Nonthaburi
Photo via Channel 8

Sophon later spoke to Channel 8 and admitted to assaulting his wife. However, he claimed he acted because she had been unfaithful and said he possessed evidence supporting his allegations.

He also claimed the gun used during the incident was fake and argued that he partly owned the property and valuables taken from the house.

Channel 8 reported that police later obtained an arrest warrant for Sophon on charges related to assault and theft. Sophon told media he was prepared to face legal proceedings and would not flee.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 21, 2026, 3:37 PM
268 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.