Hua Hin landlord issues warning after property vandalism by Swiss man

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 21, 2026, 5:54 PM
50 1 minute read
Hua Hin landlord issues warning after property vandalism by Swiss man | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ คุณนายแอบเเซ่บในเยอร์มัน คุณนายแอบแซ่บในเยอร์มัน

A woman warned other property owners and local women after a Swiss tenant severely damaged her rental house in Hua Hin and continuing to invite women to the property after his contract ended.

The homeowner shared photographs and details of the incident in a Facebook group for Hua Hin residents, where the post quickly gained attention online. According to the owner, the Swiss national had previously rented another property nearby before moving into her house.

She claimed the residence and household appliances were heavily damaged within six months of the tenancy. She discovered a knife stabbed into a mattress, more than 100 new and used condoms, and electrical appliances submerged in the swimming pool.

Photos shared online also showed canned fish stains on a mattress, dirty water and empty plastic bottles in a sink, spaghetti scattered across the kitchen floor, rubbish filling a toilet and food residue inside a washing machine.

Swiss man accused of damaging Hua Hin home
Photo via Facebook/ คุณนายแอบเเซ่บในเยอร์มัน คุณนายแอบแซ่บในเยอร์มัน

The homeowner said she was shocked by the condition of the property and did not know where to begin cleaning.

Many social media users commented that the damage appeared deliberate, while others asked whether there had been any dispute between the owner and the tenant.

The owner responded that she had no conflict with the Swiss man and believed the damage may have been linked to mental health issues.

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Swiss tenant damages home in Hua Hin
Photo via Facebook/ คุณนายแอบเเซ่บในเยอร์มัน คุณนายแอบแซ่บในเยอร์มัน

After the story spread beyond the Facebook group, the homeowner said Channel 8 contacted her for an interview to discuss the case further. She also stated the media outlet coordinated with Hua Hin Police Station to assist her in seeking compensation from the foreign tenant.

In addition to warning other landlords, the homeowner also urged women in Hua Hin to exercise caution, claiming the Swiss national continued arranging meetings with women at the property even after moving out.

The accused man has not publicly responded to the allegations, and police have not yet announced whether legal action will be taken.

Hua Hin home left in ruins by Swiss national
Photo via Facebook/ คุณนายแอบเเซ่บในเยอร์มัน คุณนายแอบแซ่บในเยอร์มัน

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 21, 2026, 5:54 PM
50 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.