Hua Hin landlord issues warning after property vandalism by Swiss man

A woman warned other property owners and local women after a Swiss tenant severely damaged her rental house in Hua Hin and continuing to invite women to the property after his contract ended.

The homeowner shared photographs and details of the incident in a Facebook group for Hua Hin residents, where the post quickly gained attention online. According to the owner, the Swiss national had previously rented another property nearby before moving into her house.

She claimed the residence and household appliances were heavily damaged within six months of the tenancy. She discovered a knife stabbed into a mattress, more than 100 new and used condoms, and electrical appliances submerged in the swimming pool.

Photos shared online also showed canned fish stains on a mattress, dirty water and empty plastic bottles in a sink, spaghetti scattered across the kitchen floor, rubbish filling a toilet and food residue inside a washing machine.

The homeowner said she was shocked by the condition of the property and did not know where to begin cleaning.

Many social media users commented that the damage appeared deliberate, while others asked whether there had been any dispute between the owner and the tenant.

The owner responded that she had no conflict with the Swiss man and believed the damage may have been linked to mental health issues.

After the story spread beyond the Facebook group, the homeowner said Channel 8 contacted her for an interview to discuss the case further. She also stated the media outlet coordinated with Hua Hin Police Station to assist her in seeking compensation from the foreign tenant.

In addition to warning other landlords, the homeowner also urged women in Hua Hin to exercise caution, claiming the Swiss national continued arranging meetings with women at the property even after moving out.

The accused man has not publicly responded to the allegations, and police have not yet announced whether legal action will be taken.