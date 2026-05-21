Australian tourist found dead with white powder nearby in Phuket condo

An Australian tourist was found dead inside a condominium in Phuket at around 7.30pm yesterday, May 20, with police finding white powder on a plate near his body.

Officers at Karon Police Station received a report of a death at the condominium and went to inspect the scene.

Inside, police found the body of a foreign man on the floor. He was later identified as 27 year old Australian tourist, Christopher Kazantzidis.

Condominium staff told police that Kazantzidis was last seen at around 12.20am on May 19. Staff later became concerned and contacted the condominium owner to open the room. They then found Kazantzidis’ body inside, prompting them to contact police.

Initial checks found white powder on a plate on a table near the body. Police said there were no signs of a struggle or assault.

Forensic officers collected evidence from the room, while a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital joined the examination of the body.

Amarin TV reported that police will send the white powder for testing and contact the Australian embassy for further proceedings.

Elsewhere, back in 2025, an Australian lawyer was found dead at a massage shop on Koh Samui after reportedly leaving his villa for an oil massage, with police finding a ziplock bag containing white powder in his trousers.

He was found unresponsive at a massage parlour in Bo Phut. According to police, the man is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

According to security footage, the 43 year old arrived at the parlour alone and barefoot just after midnight, carrying a can of beer.