School van driver ignores barriers, stops on tracks as train approaches

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 22, 2026, 11:41 AM
288 1 minute read
School van driver ignores barriers, stops on tracks as train approaches | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: สุรเสียง พลับพลาสวรรค์

A video shared on Facebook yesterday, May 21, shows a school van avoiding a collision with a train after the driver crossed while barriers were lowering, then stopped on the railway tracks.

Facebook user สุรเสียง พลับพลาสวรรค์ posted a video of the incident showing a school van attempting to cross a railway crossing while warning alarms were sounding and barriers were lowering as a train approached.

The clip showed the van continuing through the crossing before suddenly slowing and stopping on the tracks, reportedly after the driver became startled. The vehicle blocked the barrier from closing properly.

A video shared online shows a school van stopping on the tracks while a train approached, prompting railway staff to intervene.
Photo via Facebook: สุรเสียง พลับพลาสวรรค์

A railway crossing worker then ran towards the van and urged the driver to move the vehicle away from the tracks to clear the route before the train arrived.

The person who posted the video said railway staff had to radio the train driver to brake, while locals and staff waved and shouted for the van driver to continue moving.

According to the post, the train driver managed to slow down from a distance, preventing an accident. The post also noted that the railway crossing worker risked personal safety while trying to clear the tracks.

The video later drew widespread criticism online, with many social media users accusing the van driver of reckless behaviour and ignoring railway warning signals.

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The incident also drew comparisons to a recent rail crossing collision near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station in Bangkok, where a train collided with a public bus, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 10 others.

The crash occurred on Asok-Din Daeng Road in the Asok area. Firefighters from Phaya Thai district and rescue workers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a major collision and fire.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 22, 2026, 11:41 AM
288 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.