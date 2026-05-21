Alcohol bottles found after Chinese tourist dies in Pattaya hotel fall

A Chinese tourist died after falling from the sixth floor of a Pattaya hotel early today, May 21, with police finding alcohol bottles in his room as they investigate what led to the fall.

Pattaya City Police received the report at 3.36am and went to the scene with investigators and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue volunteers.

The 33 year old Chinese man was found near the hotel entrance after falling onto a glass roof structure. Police cordoned off the area while rescue workers inspected the scene.

Officers later checked the sixth-floor room where the tourist had been staying. A Chinese male friend was found asleep inside the room.

Alcohol bottles and snack waste were found in the room, but police found no signs of a struggle or ransacking.

Initial inquiries found that the tourist had checked in with a group of Chinese friends who were staying in several rooms. It was their second night at the hotel, and the deceased had been sharing the room with a male friend.

A hotel security guard told police he heard a loud noise from the glass roof near the hotel entrance and went to check. He then found the tourist and alerted police.

Siam Chon News reported that the cause of the fall remains unclear.

Rescue workers later recovered the body and transferred it to Pattaya Patthamakun Hospital. The body will be sent for a detailed post-mortem examination at the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Police also took the tourist’s roommate for further questioning, as he was believed to be the last person with the deceased, while investigators work to determine the exact cause of death.

Similarly, a young Chinese man joined the insensitively named “Pattaya Flying Club” after he died falling from a six-storey building in Pattaya. The incident occurred at a hotel on Soi Paniadchang, North Pattaya, and raised suspicions of its use as a call centre operation base.