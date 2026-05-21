Alcohol bottles found after Chinese tourist dies in Pattaya hotel fall

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 21, 2026, 1:30 PM
87 1 minute read
Alcohol bottles found after Chinese tourist dies in Pattaya hotel fall | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siamrath

A Chinese tourist died after falling from the sixth floor of a Pattaya hotel early today, May 21, with police finding alcohol bottles in his room as they investigate what led to the fall.

Pattaya City Police received the report at 3.36am and went to the scene with investigators and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue volunteers.

The 33 year old Chinese man was found near the hotel entrance after falling onto a glass roof structure. Police cordoned off the area while rescue workers inspected the scene.

A Pattaya hotel fall left a Chinese tourist dead after he fell from the sixth floor, with police still investigating the cause.
Photo via Siamrath

Officers later checked the sixth-floor room where the tourist had been staying. A Chinese male friend was found asleep inside the room.

Alcohol bottles and snack waste were found in the room, but police found no signs of a struggle or ransacking.

Initial inquiries found that the tourist had checked in with a group of Chinese friends who were staying in several rooms. It was their second night at the hotel, and the deceased had been sharing the room with a male friend.

A Pattaya hotel fall left a Chinese tourist dead after he fell from the sixth floor, with police still investigating the cause.
Photo via MGR Online

A hotel security guard told police he heard a loud noise from the glass roof near the hotel entrance and went to check. He then found the tourist and alerted police.

Related Articles

Siam Chon News reported that the cause of the fall remains unclear.

Rescue workers later recovered the body and transferred it to Pattaya Patthamakun Hospital. The body will be sent for a detailed post-mortem examination at the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Police also took the tourist’s roommate for further questioning, as he was believed to be the last person with the deceased, while investigators work to determine the exact cause of death.

A Pattaya hotel fall left a Chinese tourist dead after he fell from the sixth floor, with police still investigating the cause.
Photo via MGR Online

Similarly, a young Chinese man joined the insensitively named “Pattaya Flying Club” after he died falling from a six-storey building in Pattaya. The incident occurred at a hotel on Soi Paniadchang, North Pattaya, and raised suspicions of its use as a call centre operation base.

Latest Thailand News
Austrian man deported for blocking road and demanding money in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Austrian man deported for blocking road and demanding money in Phuket

12 minutes ago
Alcohol bottles found after Chinese tourist dies in Pattaya hotel fall | Thaiger Thailand News

Alcohol bottles found after Chinese tourist dies in Pattaya hotel fall

14 minutes ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 22 to 24) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 22 to 24)

29 minutes ago
Nigerian suspect arrested in Nonthaburi with 7 bank cards and 42 mobile phones | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nigerian suspect arrested in Nonthaburi with 7 bank cards and 42 mobile phones

2 hours ago
May 21 forecast brings heavy rain, rough seas as monsoon grips Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 21 forecast brings heavy rain, rough seas as monsoon grips Thailand

2 hours ago
7 year old girl and soldier injured in ambush shooting in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

7 year old girl and soldier injured in ambush shooting in Narathiwat

3 hours ago
Early morning fire damages Indian restaurant, suit shop in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Early morning fire damages Indian restaurant, suit shop in Pattaya

3 hours ago
4 travel agencies on Koh Samui found operating through Thai nominees | Thaiger Koh Samui News

4 travel agencies on Koh Samui found operating through Thai nominees

4 hours ago
Railway drug test finds two SRT workers positive for drugs | Thaiger Thailand News

Railway drug test finds two SRT workers positive for drugs

4 hours ago
Foreigner criticised for paying Phuket man to pass police checkpoint | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner criticised for paying Phuket man to pass police checkpoint

20 hours ago
Pattaya’s tourism business association backs visa-free stay cut | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya’s tourism business association backs visa-free stay cut

20 hours ago
Swede surrenders after attacking Indian hotel owner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swede surrenders after attacking Indian hotel owner in Phuket

21 hours ago
Homesick conscripts flee camp, steal motorcycle, fail drug test | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Homesick conscripts flee camp, steal motorcycle, fail drug test

21 hours ago
Chinese woman arrested for illegally working as land broker | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman arrested for illegally working as land broker

22 hours ago
Koh Larn diving trip safety questioned after tourists left in storm | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Larn diving trip safety questioned after tourists left in storm

23 hours ago
Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach | Thaiger Krabi News

Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach

23 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge

1 day ago
Kanchanaburi man killed after car crashes into wild elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanchanaburi man killed after car crashes into wild elephants

1 day ago
Songkhla school director killed in hostage incident receives royal honour | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla school director killed in hostage incident receives royal honour

1 day ago
Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations

1 day ago
Environment minister apologises after tense exchange with journalist | Thaiger Politics News

Environment minister apologises after tense exchange with journalist

1 day ago
May 20 forecast warns of heavy rain across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 20 forecast warns of heavy rain across Thailand

1 day ago
Russian man arrested with large drug haul on Phuket-Pattaya bus | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested with large drug haul on Phuket-Pattaya bus

2 days ago
Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri &#8216;zombie&#8217; drug lab raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri ‘zombie’ drug lab raid

2 days ago
5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each

2 days ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 21, 2026, 1:30 PM
87 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.