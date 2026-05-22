Ex-politician linked to gambling den in Samut Prakan abandoned hotel

Authorities raided an illegal gambling operation inside an abandoned hotel in Samut Prakan last night, May 21, and discovered more than 43 million baht circulating through the bank account of the alleged owner, a former local politician.

Officers from the Department of Provincial Administration and the Territorial Defence Volunteers Administration Bureau conducted the raid at about 8pm on the fourth floor of the Chalermwong Hotel in Soi Suk Sawat 80, Phra Samut Chedi district, Samut Prakan.

Investigators found the floor was converted into a gambling venue equipped with a large gambling table and related equipment.

Police arrested 55 people at the scene, including six gambling operators and 49 gamblers, comprising both Thai and foreign nationals. Authorities also seized gambling chips and cash worth more than eight million baht.

During the search, officers discovered two military-grade firearms reportedly carried by security guards working for the gambling operation.

Investigators identified the hotel owner as former Lat Luang Deputy Mayor Pratchaya Chalermwong, known locally as “Sia Boy”.

Officials said undercover officers had previously entered the gambling venue and allegedly observed Pratchaya managing operations there. However, he was not present during the raid.

More than 43 million baht was found circulating through Pratchaya’s bank account. Authorities suspect much of the money was linked to gambling activities at the venue, which was reportedly popular among wealthy gamblers, including Chinese nationals.

ThaiRath reported that betting stakes at the gambling den ranged from more than 100,000 baht to one million baht per round. Investigators also suspect daily cash circulation at the operation may have exceeded 40 million baht.

All suspects arrested during the operation were taken to Phra Samut Chedi District Office for questioning and legal proceedings.

Authorities said further investigations would continue to locate Pratchaya and identify any additional suspects connected to the operation.

In a similar case reported in February, police raided a luxury villa in Phuket and arrested nine foreign nationals participating in poker gambling. The suspects included seven Russians, one Ukrainian and one Kazakh national.

Another gambling raid took place in Chon Buri in December last year after authorities discovered a luxury house being used as an illegal casino. Ten suspects, including one Thai national and nine foreigners, were arrested.