Early morning fire damages Indian restaurant, suit shop in Pattaya

An early morning fire in Pattaya damaged an Indian restaurant and a neighbouring suit shop today, May 21. The initial report did not mention any injuries.

Pattaya disaster prevention officials received the fire report at 4.56am. Firefighters, water trucks, and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue volunteers were sent to the scene inside Soi Pattaya Beach Road 13.

The fire broke out at Green Chilli Indian Food. Fire and smoke were seen coming from inside the restaurant when emergency crews arrived.

Officials evacuated people nearby before firefighters brought the blaze under control. The fire was extinguished a short time later.

An inspection found that the fire had destroyed property inside the restaurant. The blaze also spread to a neighbouring suit shop, causing damage.

A witness said he was working nearby when an Indian employee ran out of the restaurant asking for help. He said he initially saw only smoke, but flames spread quickly soon after.

He tried to use a fire extinguisher and a hose to stop the fire, but could not control it. Firefighters later arrived and brought the situation under control.

DailyNews reported that police will coordinate with relevant agencies to inspect the scene and determine the cause of the fire. Officials said the cause has not yet been determined, and a detailed examination is needed.

Elsewhere, a fire broke out at an Indian restaurant in Phuket’s famous tourist town of Patong. Firefighters rushed to the restaurant on Taweewong Road to find it ablaze.

Firefighters took 40 minutes to bring the flames under control. The restaurant was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The restaurant owner said there was no one inside because the restaurant was closed and staff did not live on the premises. The fire did, however, wake up and scare nearby residents.