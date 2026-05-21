Early morning fire damages Indian restaurant, suit shop in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 21, 2026, 10:26 AM
176 1 minute read
Early morning fire damages Indian restaurant, suit shop in Pattaya | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

An early morning fire in Pattaya damaged an Indian restaurant and a neighbouring suit shop today, May 21. The initial report did not mention any injuries.

Pattaya disaster prevention officials received the fire report at 4.56am. Firefighters, water trucks, and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue volunteers were sent to the scene inside Soi Pattaya Beach Road 13.

The fire broke out at Green Chilli Indian Food. Fire and smoke were seen coming from inside the restaurant when emergency crews arrived.

Police are investigating a Pattaya Indian restaurant fire that damaged two businesses near Pattaya Beach Road early today.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Officials evacuated people nearby before firefighters brought the blaze under control. The fire was extinguished a short time later.

An inspection found that the fire had destroyed property inside the restaurant. The blaze also spread to a neighbouring suit shop, causing damage.

A witness said he was working nearby when an Indian employee ran out of the restaurant asking for help. He said he initially saw only smoke, but flames spread quickly soon after.

Police are investigating a Pattaya Indian restaurant fire that damaged two businesses near Pattaya Beach Road early today.
Photo via DailyNews

He tried to use a fire extinguisher and a hose to stop the fire, but could not control it. Firefighters later arrived and brought the situation under control.

Related Articles

DailyNews reported that police will coordinate with relevant agencies to inspect the scene and determine the cause of the fire. Officials said the cause has not yet been determined, and a detailed examination is needed.

Police are investigating a Pattaya Indian restaurant fire that damaged two businesses near Pattaya Beach Road early today.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Elsewhere, a fire broke out at an Indian restaurant in Phuket’s famous tourist town of Patong. Firefighters rushed to the restaurant on Taweewong Road to find it ablaze.

Firefighters took 40 minutes to bring the flames under control. The restaurant was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The restaurant owner said there was no one inside because the restaurant was closed and staff did not live on the premises. The fire did, however, wake up and scare nearby residents.

Latest Thailand News
May 21 forecast brings heavy rain, rough seas as monsoon grips Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 21 forecast brings heavy rain, rough seas as monsoon grips Thailand

8 minutes ago
7 year old girl and soldier injured in ambush shooting in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

7 year old girl and soldier injured in ambush shooting in Narathiwat

44 minutes ago
Early morning fire damages Indian restaurant, suit shop in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Early morning fire damages Indian restaurant, suit shop in Pattaya

1 hour ago
4 travel agencies on Koh Samui found operating through Thai nominees | Thaiger Koh Samui News

4 travel agencies on Koh Samui found operating through Thai nominees

2 hours ago
Railway drug test finds two SRT workers positive for drugs | Thaiger Thailand News

Railway drug test finds two SRT workers positive for drugs

2 hours ago
Foreigner criticised for paying Phuket man to pass police checkpoint | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner criticised for paying Phuket man to pass police checkpoint

18 hours ago
Pattaya’s tourism business association backs visa-free stay cut | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya’s tourism business association backs visa-free stay cut

18 hours ago
Swede surrenders after attacking Indian hotel owner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swede surrenders after attacking Indian hotel owner in Phuket

19 hours ago
Homesick conscripts flee camp, steal motorcycle, fail drug test | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Homesick conscripts flee camp, steal motorcycle, fail drug test

19 hours ago
Chinese woman arrested for illegally working as land broker | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman arrested for illegally working as land broker

20 hours ago
Koh Larn diving trip safety questioned after tourists left in storm | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Larn diving trip safety questioned after tourists left in storm

21 hours ago
Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach | Thaiger Krabi News

Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach

21 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge

22 hours ago
Kanchanaburi man killed after car crashes into wild elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanchanaburi man killed after car crashes into wild elephants

22 hours ago
Songkhla school director killed in hostage incident receives royal honour | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla school director killed in hostage incident receives royal honour

24 hours ago
Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations

1 day ago
Environment minister apologises after tense exchange with journalist | Thaiger Politics News

Environment minister apologises after tense exchange with journalist

1 day ago
May 20 forecast warns of heavy rain across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 20 forecast warns of heavy rain across Thailand

1 day ago
Russian man arrested with large drug haul on Phuket-Pattaya bus | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested with large drug haul on Phuket-Pattaya bus

2 days ago
Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri &#8216;zombie&#8217; drug lab raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri ‘zombie’ drug lab raid

2 days ago
5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each

2 days ago
Thai Cabinet officially ends 60-day visa-free scheme | Thaiger Visa Information

Thai Cabinet officially ends 60-day visa-free scheme

2 days ago
Ministry of Transport to cancel trains to inner Bangkok to improve road safety | Thaiger Bangkok News

Ministry of Transport to cancel trains to inner Bangkok to improve road safety

2 days ago
Chinese, Pakistani nationals found packed in Sa Kaeo pickup | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese, Pakistani nationals found packed in Sa Kaeo pickup

2 days ago
Chon Buri woman reports drugging and raping by bar worker | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri woman reports drugging and raping by bar worker

2 days ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 21, 2026, 10:26 AM
176 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.