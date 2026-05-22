Thai police criticised for seeking help from children during arrest

Two high-school students in Nakhon Si Thammarat helped police restrain a suspect on a public road, prompting a debate online about the safety and appropriateness of civilian involvement in police operations.

Footage of the incident was shared by TikTok user @jxjxens before being reposted by several news outlets and Facebook pages. It showed two police officers struggling with a man riding a white motorcycle in the middle of Nakhon Si Thammarat-Baan Song Road outside Chwang Rachdaphisek School.

During the incident, one officer appeared to signal for assistance by nodding towards bystanders nearby. Two male students, later identified as Potae and Garfield, then rushed to help officers restrain the suspect.

Many social media users praised the students for their bravery and willingness to assist police, while others expressed concern about the risks faced by the teenagers.

Some commenters argued that civilians, particularly children, should not become involved in police operations because suspects could potentially carry weapons.

Others criticised police officers for appearing to seek help from members of the public instead of waiting for additional police support.

Channel 8 later interviewed the two students, who said the incident happened at about 4pm after school had finished for the day.

Potae and Garfield explained they had been riding home on a motorcycle when they stopped to watch the situation unfold. The students said they believed officers were asking for assistance, prompting them to step in.

Both admitted they did not consider the possible dangers at the time. Garfield added that he did not think about whether the suspect might have a weapon and said he was not afraid during the incident.

Media reports later stated the motorcyclist was carrying a knife. However, no additional offences were discovered. Officials also reported the man was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and had no previous criminal record.

According to reports, the man questioned police about why he had been detained, claiming he was innocent. As of publication, the officers involved had not publicly clarified the reason for the operation.