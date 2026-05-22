Questions raised over public viewing of Suvarnabhumi Airport checkpoint cameras

Concerns over passenger privacy emerged online after social media users questioned the public accessibility of CCTV footage at immigration checkpoints in Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

The issue gained attention after a Thai X user criticised Airports of Thailand (AOT) when footage of a popular actor at the immigration checkpoint was circulated online.

The user questioned whether sharing footage from security cameras violated airport regulations or Thailand’s privacy laws.

Suvarnabhumi Airport later responded through its official X account, explaining that the cameras at immigration checkpoints were installed to monitor queue conditions and passenger flow. The airport stated that all international arriving passengers could view the footage displayed on screens at the terminal.

“Suvarnabhumi Airport has investigated the facts and found that the CCTV cameras are installed to monitor the status and queue volume at the immigration checkpoints. The images from these cameras can be viewed by all international arriving passengers.”

The airport also shared photographs showing screens displaying live footage from the immigration area. Passengers walking through the terminal could reportedly view the broadcasts.

However, the clarification prompted further debate online about whether public access to the Suvarnabhumi Airport CCTV footage was appropriate or lawful.

Some users argued passengers are prohibited from recording video or taking photographs at immigration checkpoints, while the airport itself was effectively broadcasting live footage from the area.

One user commented that if the purpose was only to monitor queues, camera angles should avoid clearly showing the identities of passengers and airport staff.

Others raised concerns that passport information or personal details might accidentally appear on screen and called for stricter access controls or measures to prevent footage from being distributed online.

Another social media user questioned whether publicly displaying close-up footage of passengers without consent could violate Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act.

Particular concern focused on one camera angle showing a close-up view of immigration counters where passengers presented documents to officers.

As of publication, neither Airports of Thailand nor Suvarnabhumi Airport had issued further responses regarding the legal or privacy concerns raised online.