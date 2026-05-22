The Bangkok condo listing guide for buyers who hate wasting time

For foreigners looking to buy property in Thailand, Bangkok’s condo and apartment market is one of the most accessible in Asia, but the quality of what you find online varies enormously.

Listings that look identical on the surface can differ in almost every meaningful way: title deed type, foreign quota availability, floor area versus usable area, management fee structure, and whether the agent you’re contacting actually represents the unit or just copied it from another platform.

Knowing what to look for before you pick up the phone saves time, protects your budget, and eliminates viewings built on listings that were never available.

Table of contents

Can foreigners buy property in Bangkok?

Before you open a search portal, you have to know what you are looking for. Bangkok is a large city with dozens of distinct neighbourhoods, and the same monthly budget buys completely different lifestyles depending on which side of the Chao Phraya you’re on.

For foreign buyers and investors, the answer is almost always condominiums. Under the Condominium Act of 1979, foreign nationals can hold freehold title, meaning full legal ownership, in a condo building, within a 49% foreign ownership quota per building.

Filters, and how to read a Bangkok condo listing

BTS and MRT proximity

Bangkok and traffic are synonymous with one another; data shows that the city averaged 20.9 kilometres per hour in rush hour in 2025 (TomTom). A journey that takes 12 minutes at noon can take 45 minutes at 6pm. Proximity to a rail station is a necessity, not a preference.

Good portals allow you to filter by distance to BTS or MRT stations in metres, not just by broad neighbourhood. The difference between a project 150 metres from an entrance and one 600 metres away is meaningful when it is raining, and you have somewhere to be.

Filter for under 500 metres from a station as a default starting point, then relax the constraint deliberately rather than starting wide.

Furnished versus unfurnished

Bangkok listings are split between fully furnished, partially furnished, and unfurnished. The terminology is not standardised, and what one agent calls fully furnished, another calls partially furnished, depending on whether a washing machine is included.

Filter for ‘furnished’ as a starting point, then check the listing photos carefully for what that actually means in practice.

Price per square metre

Bangkok listings quote a headline price in baht, but the number that tells you whether a deal is reasonable is the price per square metre. Prime CBD stock across Sukhumvit, Silom, and Sathorn runs 200,000 to 350,000 baht per square metre.

Mid-market stock in areas like On Nut, Ratchada, and Phra Ram 9 typically sits between 110,000 and 160,000 baht per square metre. Anything substantially above those bands needs a clear justification.

Good listing platforms display price per square metre prominently. If a portal requires you to calculate it yourself from the total price and floor area, calculate it anyway before proceeding.

Usable area versus total floor area

Floor area figures on Bangkok listings can mean different things. Some developers quote total floor area, which includes the thickness of walls and sometimes a portion of shared corridor space. Others quote net usable area, which is what you will actually live in.

The gap is rarely dramatic on condo units, but it is not zero. On a quoted 35-square-metre studio, the difference between total and usable area can be three to five square metres, which matters when you are evaluating value at 150,000 baht per square metre.

How to assess a listing before making contact

Bangkok property portals vary significantly in how they vet the listings they publish. The weakest end of the market allows any agent to post any listing with minimal verification, producing platforms where the same unit appears at four different prices from four different agents, with some of those agents having no direct relationship with the owner at all.

Platforms that invest in listing verification require agents to provide documentation confirming they represent the property before it appears on the site. The result is fewer duplicate listings, more accurate pricing, and a meaningful reduction in the number of viewings you waste on units that are already rented, already sold, or simply do not exist at the listed price.

When shortlisting platforms, check if listings are verified, whether agent profiles show transaction history, and whether there is a mechanism for reporting misleading listings. Those details reveal a platform’s data standards.

Remember to watch out for red flags in online listings. For example, photos that do not match the building or the district they claim to be in are the most reliable signal. Bangkok’s main condo corridors are well-documented online, and a quick cross-reference between what the listing claims and what the building actually looks like takes two minutes.

Listings with no agent contact information, no verified status, and no reviews on the agent profile should be treated cautiously, regardless of how appealing the property looks.

How to search for condos for sale in Bangkok: a step-by-step approach

The practical sequence for a foreigner searching Bangkok’s online property market for the first time runs roughly as follows.

Step 1: Define your non-negotiables. District, minimum floor area, budget ceiling, and whether you require freehold ownership or are open to leasehold. Write these down before you open a portal. It sounds obvious, but it is rarely done, and the result of starting without defined parameters is a search that consumes hours without producing a shortlist.

Step 2: Run a price calibration search. Run a broad search in your target district within your budget with no floor area filter. What comes back tells you what the market actually delivers, and adjust it from there.

Step 3: Shortlist three to five buildings, not just units. Bangkok’s condo market is building-specific. Management quality, sinking fund reserves, and maintenance standards vary significantly from project to project, even within the same street. Research the building before the unit, verified reviews, and the juristic office reputation are worth checking before you book anything.

Step 4: Book viewings in a single day, per district. Bangkok’s geography rewards efficiency. If you are looking at Sathorn, block an afternoon and see three or four units on the same day. The comparison sharpens your judgment and saves you from the common mistake of renting or buying the first condo for sale in Bangkok you see purely because you do not want to come back.

Things to be mindful of

Title deed type

This is rarely an issue when using reputable platforms, but still worth knowing nevertheless. There are three main types of deeds to keep in mind:

A Chanote (Nor Sor 4 Jor) is the gold standard. It is a surveyed, GPS-confirmed title deed issued by the Land Department and provides the clearest legal ownership rights. For any condo unit or land purchase, this is what you want. Most reputable Bangkok condominium projects hold Chanote title.

is the gold standard. It is a surveyed, GPS-confirmed title deed issued by the Land Department and provides the clearest legal ownership rights. For any condo unit or land purchase, this is what you want. Most reputable Bangkok condominium projects hold Chanote title. A Nor Sor 3 Gor is a confirmed right of occupancy, legally recognised and transferable, but not individually surveyed with the same precision as a Chanote. It is generally considered acceptable but slightly less straightforward to mortgage or resell.

is a confirmed right of occupancy, legally recognised and transferable, but not individually surveyed with the same precision as a Chanote. It is generally considered acceptable but slightly less straightforward to mortgage or resell. A Nor Sor 3, without the Gor, is an unconfirmed occupancy right. For foreigners looking to buy property in Thailand, this is a title deed type to approach with considerable caution and independent legal advice.

For condominium units specifically, the title deed you receive on transfer is a separate document issued by the Land Department that confirms your individual unit ownership within the building. It also doesn’t hurt to double-check with a property lawyer to confirm the unit title before signing anything.

Foreign quota status

Every building with a registered condominium title has a fixed foreign ownership ceiling of 49% of the total sellable floor area. In popular buildings close to BTS stations in central Bangkok, the quota fills and stays full.

A listing for a unit in a quota-full building does not automatically disqualify it. You can still purchase on a long-term leasehold of up to 30 years, renewable in principle but not guaranteed. That is a fundamentally different ownership structure from freehold, and the distinction deserves careful thought.

Also: Can foreigners be landlords and rent out property in Thailand?

Fees and costs

When renting, the agent’s commission is one month’s rent on a 12-month lease, paid by the landlord; you pay nothing directly. Budget three months’ cash upfront: two months’ security deposit plus the first month’s rent. For purchases, transaction costs run between 2.5 and 6.3% of assessed value, typically split between buyer and seller.

What separates a good platform from a crowded one

The Bangkok property portal market has grown substantially over the past decade. DDproperty, Hipflat, Dot Property, PropertyScout, and several others all serve parts of the market, and each has its own strengths depending on whether you are buying, renting, or comparing new developments. Using more than one in the research phase is sensible.

But the platform you rely on for shortlisting and agent contact should meet a few basic standards: verified listings, transparent agent profiles, functional search filters for foreign-relevant criteria, and data density that actually reflects the current market.

FazWaz operates as Thailand’s leading English-language property portal for foreigners looking to buy property in Thailand, covering investors and expats alike. Advantages of using FazWaz include:

Verified agent profiles with transaction history and reviews, so you know who you are dealing with before making contact

Foreign quota status is displayed at the unit level, showing whether ownership is freehold or leasehold without requiring a separate enquiry

Investment data built into every listing, including buy price per square metre, estimated monthly rental income, gross yield percentage, and price-to-rent ratio, so you can run the numbers before contacting anyone

BTS and MRT proximity shown in metres on the listing itself, alongside a map view and street view, so you can assess the walk before you visit

Full project details on each page, covering completion date, number of buildings and floors, furnishing status, pet policy, and view type

Facilities listed at the project level, from communal pool and gym to co-working space, kids zone, sauna, and 24-hour security, so building quality is comparable across your shortlist

Area guides and market data are published alongside listings, which matters when you are calibrating expectations against an unfamiliar market

One final point on timing

Bangkok’s condo resale market is currently running 180 to 240 days on average to close, against 90 to 120 days in 2021. Landlords are negotiating. That is not a permanent condition, and as the inventory overhang compresses, the leverage shifts back.

But for now, a prepared buyer looking to buy property in Thailand who understands the market, knows which buildings they want to be in, and has their funds in order holds a stronger position than the market has offered for several years.

The platforms that surface the right data only make it easier to use.

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