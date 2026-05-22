Thai student injured in attempted robbery at train station in Sydney

A Thai student suffered a head injury in an attack by a man who reportedly attempted to steal musical equipment at a train station in Sydney, Australia, on May 17.

A Thai music teacher identified only as Luck shared details of the incident with a Facebook page operated by a Thai resident in Australia. The story was later reposted by the Pthai Talk Facebook page.

The robbery attempt occurred at about 1.45pm on May 17 at Epping railway station in Sydney in front of four to five Australian transport officials stationed in the area.

Luck said he was travelling with three Thai students on their way to a training session in the Chatswood area when the incident happened. The group reportedly had to leave their train at Epping station because of rail track maintenance and planned to continue the journey by bus.

According to the report by Pthai Talk, a man believed to be homeless approached and attempted to steal a stereo speaker being carried by one of the students.

Video footage shared online appeared to show the student trying to prevent the man from taking the equipment, leading to a physical confrontation.

During the altercation, the student sustained an injury near his eyebrow. Officials and bystanders who intervened were also reportedly injured.

Pthai Talk reported that local police later arrived at the station and arrested the suspect. The injured student was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later confirmed to be safe.

Luck also urged Thai nationals living in Sydney to remain cautious when using public transport and to stay alert to suspicious behaviour, noting the incident occurred in broad daylight.

Another violent incident involving Thai nationals was reported in Sydney in February when three attackers assaulted a South Korean man and two Thai nationals with hammers outside a convenience store. All three victims were injured, with the South Korean man reportedly suffering the most serious injuries.