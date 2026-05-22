Thai student injured in attempted robbery at train station in Sydney

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 22, 2026, 3:08 PM
51 1 minute read
Thai student injured in attempted robbery at train station in Sydney | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ พี่ไทเล่าให้ฟัง Pthai

A Thai student suffered a head injury in an attack by a man who reportedly attempted to steal musical equipment at a train station in Sydney, Australia, on May 17.

A Thai music teacher identified only as Luck shared details of the incident with a Facebook page operated by a Thai resident in Australia. The story was later reposted by the Pthai Talk Facebook page.

The robbery attempt occurred at about 1.45pm on May 17 at Epping railway station in Sydney in front of four to five Australian transport officials stationed in the area.

Luck said he was travelling with three Thai students on their way to a training session in the Chatswood area when the incident happened. The group reportedly had to leave their train at Epping station because of rail track maintenance and planned to continue the journey by bus.

Sydney train station attack injures Thai student
Photo via Facebook/ พี่ไทเล่าให้ฟัง Pthai

According to the report by Pthai Talk, a man believed to be homeless approached and attempted to steal a stereo speaker being carried by one of the students.

Video footage shared online appeared to show the student trying to prevent the man from taking the equipment, leading to a physical confrontation.

During the altercation, the student sustained an injury near his eyebrow. Officials and bystanders who intervened were also reportedly injured.

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Thai student attacked in Australia
Photo via Facebook/ พี่ไทเล่าให้ฟัง Pthai

Pthai Talk reported that local police later arrived at the station and arrested the suspect. The injured student was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later confirmed to be safe.

Luck also urged Thai nationals living in Sydney to remain cautious when using public transport and to stay alert to suspicious behaviour, noting the incident occurred in broad daylight.

Another violent incident involving Thai nationals was reported in Sydney in February when three attackers assaulted a South Korean man and two Thai nationals with hammers outside a convenience store. All three victims were injured, with the South Korean man reportedly suffering the most serious injuries.

Thai student attacked in attempted robbery in Sydney
Photo via Facebook/ พี่ไทเล่าให้ฟัง Pthai

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 22, 2026, 3:08 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.