Princess Bajrakitiyabha health update reports worsening condition

Thailand’s Bureau of the Royal Household today, May 21, issued its seventh statement on Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s health, reporting that her condition has worsened after a severe infection linked to abdominal and intestinal inflammation.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha has been receiving treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, since December 15, 2022.

The bureau previously stated that she lost consciousness due to a heart condition and had developed infection-related complications at intervals.

The medical team reported that since April 2026, an infection was detected in her abdomen, caused by inflammation of the large intestine. This made her condition unstable, with low blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat, and abnormal blood clotting.

Doctors have continued to support the function of her lungs and kidneys, while administering several antibiotics. They have also given medication to raise blood pressure and control her heart rhythm.

Despite the treatment, Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s health has continued to decline. Doctors said the signs indicate a severe infection that remains uncontrolled and is affecting several major organ systems.

The medical team is continuing to provide full treatment and closely monitor her condition.

In similar news, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya of Thailand turned heads in Sweden as she got hands-on with one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets and showed unwavering support for the Royal Thai Air Force.

During a private visit to Linköping, the Thai royal observed a live demonstration of the Gripen D aircraft’s capabilities and took a closer look at Sweden’s cutting-edge air combat technology.

While visiting the Gripen Flight Test Centre, the princess granted Air Chief Marshal Phanphakdi Phatthanakun and his team the honour of posing for a photograph in front of the Gripen E, a prototype aircraft equipped with integrated artificial intelligence systems.

These advanced features assist pilots in high-pressure situations by managing flight control and tactical data, ultimately improving decision-making during combat.