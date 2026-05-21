4 travel agencies on Koh Samui found operating through Thai nominees

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 21, 2026, 9:55 AM
183 1 minute read
4 travel agencies on Koh Samui found operating through Thai nominees | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าววงการท่องเที่ยว

Southern Tourism Business and Tour Guide Registration Office revoked the licences of four illegal travel agencies on Koh Samui for operating through Thai nominees.

The revocation followed an expanded crackdown on nominee-run businesses across Thailand. Koh Samui Tourist Police and the Surat Thani Tourism and Sports Office inspected 12 suspicious travel agencies on the island and found four operating illegally.

Under Thai law, travel agencies must have Thai nationals making up at least two-thirds of the company directors.

Investigators found one of the four illegal companies had an Israeli national acting as the sole director, which violated the regulations. For the remaining three businesses, officers visited the registered company addresses listed in official documents but found no active operations at those locations.

Koh Samui nominees
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าววงการท่องเที่ยว

Authorities also discovered that the three companies had changed their director lists in ways that breached Thai law. The businesses were reportedly linked to French, Belgian and Italian nationals.

Investigators said four Thai nationals had acted as nominees to facilitate the operations. Officials did not release the identities of the suspects involved.

The Southern Tourism Business and Tour Guide Registration Office revoked the licences of all four travel agencies and blacklisted seven directors, including both Thai and foreign nationals.

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Those suspects will be prohibited from operating travel agencies in Thailand for five years. Further legal action and penalties would be considered by the Surat Thani Provincial Commerce Office.

Crackdown on illegal travel agencies with nominees on Koh Samui
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าววงการท่องเที่ยว

According to DailyNews, Surat Thani province currently has 1,082 legally registered travel agencies, including 476 on Koh Samui, 84 on Koh Pha Ngan and 144 on Koh Tao. The province has also issued licences to 1,009 tour guides.

The registration office stated that inspections of illegal tourism businesses have been conducted regularly and were not part of a newly launched campaign.

Officials added that information on companies applying for licences and those whose licences have been revoked would be forwarded to the provincial commerce office for additional investigations into related offences.

Koh Samui nominee travel agencies revoked
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าววงการท่องเที่ยว

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 21, 2026, 9:55 AM
183 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.