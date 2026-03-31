Muay Thai gym reports suspected poisoning after fighter hospitalised

A Muay Thai gym alleged its boxer was drugged before a bout at Siam Om Noi Boxing Stadium in Samut Sakhon province on March 28, after the fighter fell ill and later sought medical treatment.

The official Facebook page of Avatar PK Saenchai gym, posted a photo of its kickboxer Suppachai Sakunwong, also known as Pharuehatnoi S. Sommai, lying in a hospital bed, with a caption alleging he may have been drugged. The post stated…

“Unstop urinating. He is at the hospital now. How evil must someone be to drug a boxer? Pharuehatnoi S. Sommai is suspected of being drugged. He unexpectedly lost with the score 50/1. Drugging gangs are rampant these days, be cautious when attending in any competitions.”

The allegation followed the Suek Jao Muay Thai match on March 28, when Pharuehatnoi fought Mammoth S. Salachip from the Sor Salachip boxing camp at the stadium. Pharuehatnoi was defeated, and the result allowed Mammoth to retain his championship for another round.

A content creator focusing on Muay Thai, Mr. Pong, also voiced his opinions regarding the alleged drugging saying…

“Go around in circle. Unbelievable, Muay Thai faces many issues ranging from the referees, drugging, fight fixing, etc. Many kinds of people found in boxing industry including powerful ones. There are so many good people in Thai boxing, but they can not fix these issues together.”

The Facebook posts drew attention from other Muay Thai fighters and social media users. The gym later updated supporters, saying Pharuehatnoi was at risk of kidney failure.

Yesterday, March 30, Pharuehatnoi and the gym’s promoter, Teepakorn Papaka, went to Kathum Ban Police Station to file a complaint over the alleged poisoning.

Pharuehatnoi told police and media he felt dizzy on the morning of March 28 while staying at a hotel near the stadium. He said he drank a sugary drink and ate a banana, but later felt nauseous and still travelled to the venue.

His condition improved after arriving at the stadium and that he consumed an energy drink and water as usual. He said the symptoms returned later in the afternoon, but he tried to tolerate them and went ahead with the fight.

Pharuehatnoi said he felt normal again until he returned to the hotel, and he suspected he was drugged but did not want to accuse anyone. He said he had never experienced these symptoms before and wanted police to investigate into the unfair practice.

As of now, police have not reported further updates on the investigation.