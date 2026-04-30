Chiang Mai woman seeks help after Chinese scammers force access to her bank

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 12:01 PM
154 1 minute read
Chiang Mai woman seeks help after Chinese scammers force access to her bank | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

Two Chinese nationals and a Thai woman were arrested in Chiang Mai yesterday, April 29, after forcing a housemaid to provide her bank account for a mule account by holding her two children.

Police identified the suspects as 31 year old Chinese nationals Ji and Penhyu, along with Ji’s Thai girlfriend Apinya. The arrests followed a report from the victim, who contacted police after seeking help.

According to investigators, Apinya posted a fake job advertisement on social media offering a high salary for a housemaid. The victim responded to the post and arranged a meeting.

Police said the suspects collected the housemaid and her two children and took them to a house in Mueang district, Chiang Mai, where the mother and children were separated.

Chinese scam gang Chiang Mai
Photo via NBT

The victim told officers she was forced to hand over her bank account details out of concern for her children’s safety. More than 100,000 baht was later transferred into her account.

The suspects then instructed her to transfer the money onward, but the transaction was blocked by the banking application due to the high amount.

She was subsequently taken to a bank to withdraw the funds, where she alerted staff and asked for help. The suspects fled before police arrived, leaving the woman and her children at the scene.

Related Articles

Officers later tracked the group to a residence in the city centre and arrested all three. The suspects were taken to a police station for questioning.

Thai woman conspires with Chinese men to scam Chiang Mai locals
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

Police said the two Chinese men admitted to the offence, while Apinya denied involvement and said she would contest the case in court.

Further investigation found the group had carried out similar offences twice before. Officers also reported that the suspects were involved in money laundering by purchasing gold using funds obtained from scams. Financial investigations are ongoing to identify additional suspects.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai woman seeks help after Chinese scammers force access to her bank | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai woman seeks help after Chinese scammers force access to her bank

1 hour ago
Thaksin to return home under probation after parole set for May 11 | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin to return home under probation after parole set for May 11

2 hours ago
Taxi driver refuses elderly passengers, gets fined on the spot | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taxi driver refuses elderly passengers, gets fined on the spot

2 hours ago
How brands are getting AI cited in 2026 With ElevateSEO™ | Thaiger Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

How brands are getting AI cited in 2026 With ElevateSEO™

3 hours ago
Swedish man arrested for stealing data from Pattaya hotel for scam operation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish man arrested for stealing data from Pattaya hotel for scam operation

3 hours ago
Taiwanese woman caught with 30 tortoises on body at airport | Thaiger Crime News

Taiwanese woman caught with 30 tortoises on body at airport

4 hours ago
Thai couple allegedly kills man after swindling his money using AI generated profile | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai couple allegedly kills man after swindling his money using AI generated profile

4 hours ago
Thai TikToker goes viral for turning dead mosquitoes into keychains | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai TikToker goes viral for turning dead mosquitoes into keychains

20 hours ago
Transport Ministry tightens airfare controls as airlines eye price hikes | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport Ministry tightens airfare controls as airlines eye price hikes

20 hours ago
History of the National Labour Day in Thailand and why civil servants don&#8217;t get the day off | Thaiger Thai Life

History of the National Labour Day in Thailand and why civil servants don’t get the day off

20 hours ago
Shooting at Nakhon Si Thammarat wedding leaves six injured | Thaiger Crime News

Shooting at Nakhon Si Thammarat wedding leaves six injured

21 hours ago
Lop Buri locals question authenticity of Yaba advertising sign on road | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lop Buri locals question authenticity of Yaba advertising sign on road

21 hours ago
Thailand could face severe drought in 2027, agencies warn | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand could face severe drought in 2027, agencies warn

22 hours ago
Thai man steals from coin-operated washing machines and allegedly fakes disabilities | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man steals from coin-operated washing machines and allegedly fakes disabilities

22 hours ago
Protected slow loris seized from Phuket tourist photo tout | Thaiger Phuket News

Protected slow loris seized from Phuket tourist photo tout

23 hours ago
Thailand to save energy by cutting or reducing street lights on rural roads | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand to save energy by cutting or reducing street lights on rural roads

24 hours ago
Thai woman, three Nigerians arrested over Pattaya romance scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman, three Nigerians arrested over Pattaya romance scam

24 hours ago
Police face backlash for letting 2 foreigners walk naked on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Police face backlash for letting 2 foreigners walk naked on Phuket road

1 day ago
14 year old boy caught sexually assaulting 8 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

14 year old boy caught sexually assaulting 8 year old girl in Pathum Thani

1 day ago
Khon Kaen girl dies in parked car after waiting for promised trip | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen girl dies in parked car after waiting for promised trip

1 day ago
Australian child sex offender on the run caught in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Crime News

Australian child sex offender on the run caught in Khon Kaen

1 day ago
40,000-litre tanker overturns in Nan, spills 5,000 litres of oil | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

40,000-litre tanker overturns in Nan, spills 5,000 litres of oil

2 days ago
Condom-covered eggplant, sexual items found on Pathum Thani bridge | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Condom-covered eggplant, sexual items found on Pathum Thani bridge

2 days ago
Thai man abandons girl after alleged sex abuse, leaving her clinging to his pickup | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man abandons girl after alleged sex abuse, leaving her clinging to his pickup

2 days ago
Thai, Chinese workers brawl at Rayong construction site | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai, Chinese workers brawl at Rayong construction site

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 12:01 PM
154 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.