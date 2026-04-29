Thailand to save energy by cutting or reducing street lights on rural roads

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 29, 2026, 1:32 PM
92 1 minute read
Thailand to save energy by cutting or reducing street lights on rural roads | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กรมทางหลวงชนบท กระทรวงคมนาคม

Thailand’s Department of Rural Roads announced it will shut down or reduce street lighting on selected rural highways nationwide from May 1 as part of an energy-saving measure linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The Director-General of the Rural Roads Department, Pichit Hoonsiri, confirmed on April 25 that the Thailand street light reduction plan aims to manage national energy use. He said any reduction or shutdown of lighting would follow safety standards.

According to Pichit, street lights will only be reduced on roads considered low risk. These include routes with low nighttime traffic, no history of secondary accidents, and no hazardous features such as intersections, sharp curves, or densely populated roadside areas.

On qualifying rural roads, some lights will be turned off during specific periods. The department stated that road user safety remains the priority and adjustments would be made if risks increase.

Thailand cuts road light for energy saving
Photo via Facebook/ กรมทางหลวงชนบท กระทรวงคมนาคม

If any area is found to have heightened safety concerns after the implementation of the measure, lighting will be restored immediately. Local rural road offices in each province were instructed to inform residents before implementing the changes.

The policy has prompted mixed reactions. Some members of the public raised concerns about potential increases in accidents, particularly involving motorcycle riders, and the possibility of crime in darker areas.

Others supported the measure, arguing that most road accidents are caused by driver behaviour rather than lighting conditions.

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People’s Party MP Suphanat Minchaiynunt also commented on the policy via Facebook. He said reduced lighting could negatively affect motorists and questioned the effectiveness of the approach.

Lights cut or reduced on rural roads amid energy crisis
Photo via Facebook/ กรมทางหลวงชนบท กระทรวงคมนาคม

Suphanat suggested that both the Highway Department and the Department of Rural Roads should replace high-pressure sodium lamps with LED lighting to improve energy efficiency.

He also called for stronger measures to prevent theft of electrical cables along roads, which could help reduce maintenance and replacement costs.

In April, the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, thanked the public after the amount of fuel use, especially diesel, decreased. The government also sought the continued cooperation of the public, saying the energy situation remains uncertain.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 29, 2026, 1:32 PM
92 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.