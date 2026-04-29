Thai FM expresses frustration with US over war fallout

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 29, 2026, 11:34 AM
567 2 minutes read
Thai FM expresses frustration with US over war fallout | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thai PBS and AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Thailand’s foreign minister has voiced frustration with the US, saying Washington offered no direct help to its long-standing treaty ally as rising fuel, fertiliser, and shipping costs from the US-Israel war against Iran continue to plague Thailand.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told The Washington Post that the Trump administration appeared aware of the damage but had not contacted Thailand with support.

“I think they’re aware that there are consequences from the war. But they haven’t come out to talk to us about how they can help.”

Farmers’ groups said urea fertiliser, used by more than 10 million Thai farmers, has nearly doubled in price since the war began. Diesel prices also reached a record high this month, ahead of the May planting season.

With no direct US assistance, Thailand has turned to Russia and China for help. The agriculture and cooperatives minister recently travelled to Moscow to discuss fertiliser supplies, while Thailand has also explored buying Russian crude oil.

Thailand’s foreign minister says the US has offered no direct help as fuel, fertiliser, and shipping costs rise from the war.
Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, left, greets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 24, 2026. | Photo from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand via AP

However, Thai banks had reportedly slowed the Russian oil process due to concerns about breaching US sanctions.

Thailand is also dealing with disruption to shipping routes in the Middle East, where goods and vessels have been bottlenecked near the Strait of Hormuz.

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Sihasak reportedly asked Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to help secure safe passage for eight Thai ships through the strait. Wang replied that China was facing the same problem, with about 70 Chinese-linked ships stuck near the route.

The Strait of Hormuz remains unstable despite a brief rise in ship traffic after the US and Iran shook hands on a ceasefire agreement in mid-April.

Thai-owned cargo ship attacked by Iran
Photo via Matichon

In March, the Thai cargo ship Mayuree Naree, operated by Precious Shipping Public Company Limited, was hit by an Iranian missile while trying to cross the Strait. Three Thai crew members were killed, while 20 others were rescued.

The company said the vessel had received permission to pass, while Iranian officials said it had not.

“Our ship was not barred from passing through the Strait of Hormuz. We did not receive any message from anyone saying we should not leave the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz,” said Khalid Moinuddin Hashim, managing director of Precious Shipping.

Sihasak said the incident remains under investigation. After the attack, he travelled to Oman to push for safe passage through the strait, but said Omani officials were not optimistic about a near-term ceasefire.

The foreign minister said he felt sceptical as the Trump administration’s goals appeared to be “shifting all the time.” At one point, he said the goal seemed to be regime change. Now, it appears to be ending Iran’s nuclear programme.

He said Thailand did not want to directly condemn the US but maintains the war should not have started.

The foreign minister further added that China had shown itself to be a more consistent partner for its neighbours, while recognising that Beijing can still be heavy-handed once its core interests are on the line.

“This is not about us taking sides in the geopolitical competition. It’s about what the US is doing, which is forcing us to rethink some relationships.”

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 29, 2026, 11:34 AM
567 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.