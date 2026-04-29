Thai TikToker goes viral for turning dead mosquitoes into keychains

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 29, 2026, 5:23 PM
75 1 minute read
Thai TikToker goes viral for turning dead mosquitoes into keychains | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @leesaesilp

A Thai TikTok user gained attention online after sharing that she earns more than 10,000 baht per month by creating and selling keychains made from dead mosquitoes.

The creator, identified only as Lee, posted about her business on her TikTok account @leesaeslip last week. In the video caption, Lee wrote, “My name is Lee. I earn ten thousand baht from killing mosquitoes.”

She explained that she had long been interested in collecting mosquitoes she killed and initially kept them temporarily for observation. Lee later decided to turn the insects into a keychain with a glow-in-the-dark background, initially just for fun.

Following attention from friends and family, Lee eventually turned the mosquito keychain into a product of her existing handmade goods business.

Dead mosquito keychains
Photo via TikTok/ @leesaesilp

According to Lee, the product attracted interest, particularly from foreign customers who purchase the items as souvenirs representing mosquitoes from Thailand.

Demand increased to the point where she began using a mosquito trap to collect more insects. Despite this, she said supply remained insufficient to meet orders.

Thai TikToker creates keychains from dead mosquitoes
Photo via TikTok/ @leesaesilp

In a recent post, Lee asked for suppliers willing to provide dead mosquitoes, offering one to two baht per insect and an additional 500 baht for the effort involved in collecting and preserving them. Lee also clarified the method of killing and perfectly preserving the insects from ants on her TikTok account.

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She later reported that she no longer needed suppliers, as an owner of a mosquito trap agreed to supply her with dead mosquitoes at no cost after learning about her idea and products. She added that the owner even placed an order for the mosquito keychain with her.

Thai mosquito keychains
Photo via TikTok/ @leesaesilp

Lee’s videos circulated widely on Thai social media, with one clip about the mosquito keychains receiving more than 350,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.

In one of her posts, Lee encouraged viewers to pursue their ideas, stating that trying new ventures could lead to success. She also invited interested customers to order products via her Instagram account @stainlee.official through direct messages.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 29, 2026, 5:23 PM
75 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.