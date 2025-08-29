Thailand video news Suspended PM Won’t Attend Court, Will Monitor from Govt House,Chuwit Sentenced for Defamation, Freed Pending Appeal

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video6 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025
54 3 minutes read
Thailand video news Suspended PM Won’t Attend Court, Will Monitor from Govt House,Chuwit Sentenced for Defamation, Freed Pending Appeal | Thaiger

Thailand is entering a turbulent week marked by political suspense, courtroom drama, and shifting social narratives. Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces a looming Constitutional Court verdict, while former MP Chuwit Kamolvisit begins his legal battle over a defamation conviction. Prosecutors are also moving to appeal the acquittal in the notorious “Boss” hit-and-run case. Beyond politics, a YouTuber’s controversial stunt at the border, a top-scoring teen facing deportation, and a foreign theft arrest in Pattaya highlight societal tensions. Meanwhile, Thai Airways accelerates its fleet expansion and Pattaya City advances eco-tourism canal projects—signs of ambition and renewal amid the turbulence.

Suspended PM Won’t Attend Court, Will Monitor from Govt House

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has decided not to appear in person at the Constitutional Court’s upcoming decision regarding her leaked phone call with Cambodian leader Hun Sen. Instead, she plans to follow the ruling from the safety of Government House. The court is set to issue its verdict soon, and political tensions remain high. Paetongtarn’s absence further fuels speculation about her legal and political strategy.

 

Chuwit Sentenced for Defamation, Freed Pending Appeal

Former MP Chuwit Kamolvisit received an eight-month prison sentence from the Bangkok South Criminal Court after being convicted of defamation for a YouTube rant targeting former police official Santhana Prayoonrat. Originally handed a 12-month jail term, the sentence was later reduced to eight months and he has been granted bail while appealing the verdict. The case underscores ongoing legal friction involving outspoken public figures. Opponents warn the verdict may influence his political future.

 

Acquittal of Ex-Police Chief to Be Challenged Over Hit-and-Run Case

Prosecutors are preparing to contest the acquittal of a former police chief and five others in relation to alleged evidence tampering in the fatal hit-and-run case involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya. The move comes amid renewed public scrutiny of how high-profile individuals receive legal treatment. The reopening symbolizes the state’s determination to tackle perceived impunity. Observers expect the appeal to revive intense media and political debate.

Related Articles

Social Media Star’s Sewage Stunt on Friction-Marked Border

Online personality Guntouch “Gun Jompalang” Pongpaiboonwet pulled off a bizarre publicity stunt by staging a mock sewage scenario at a heightened border zone. The stunt came at a time when tensions are already simmering in the area. While its intent seems to mock or spotlight border issues, it also drew criticism for trivializing serious regional friction. The act has reignited conversation around creators pushing boundaries for engagement.

 

Top-Scoring Teen Faces Deportation Despite Thai Upbringing

A 13-year-old Thai-raised student, known for his impeccable academic performance, is facing deportation after being detained for possessing no documentation—even though his entire life has been spent in Thailand. The heart-rending situation has sparked concern and discussion about the rigidity of immigration rules and the plight of stateless or undocumented children. Advocates are pushing for compassionate reconsideration of his case. The episode highlights broader systemic gaps affecting vulnerable youth.

 

Foreign Suspect Arrested for Motorbike Theft on Walking Street

A foreign man was apprehended today after allegedly stealing a motorbike on Pattaya’s notorious Walking Street, with assistance from vigilant motorcycle taxi drivers and police. Eyewitnesses said the individual seemed to be under the influence when he committed the theft. The suspect was taken into custody at Pattaya City Police Station as authorities continue to verify his identity and nationality. The incident underscores the importance of community vigilance in tourist zones.

 

Thai Airways Accelerates Large-Scale Airbus Fleet Expansion

Thai Airways has fast-tracked its fleet expansion by confirming delivery of two Airbus A321neo planes in the winter of 2026, with an additional 15 to follow within the same year. This aggressive acquisition plan is aimed at meeting rising demand across short- and medium-haul routes in Asia. The move signals the airline’s ambition to strengthen regional connectivity and modernize its fleet. It reflects broader efforts to stay competitive in a booming aviation market.

 

Pattaya Kicks Off Phase II of Canal Cleanup to Boost Eco-Tourism

On August 27, Pattaya City launched the second phase of a canal conservation initiative targeting the Nok Yang and Naklua waterways. The campaign aims to curb pollution and prevent urban sprawl, transforming the canals into sustainable eco-tourism destinations. Local authorities are actively enlisting community support to safeguard the water bodies. The project underscores Pattaya’s commitment to preserving its environment while diversifying tourism options.

Latest Thailand News
Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch | Thaiger Phuket News

Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch

8 seconds ago
Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER | Thaiger Pattaya News

Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER

21 minutes ago
NACC swoops on shady Phuket land works in corruption blitz | Thaiger Phuket News

NACC swoops on shady Phuket land works in corruption blitz

37 minutes ago
Thai influencer stopped from septic truck protest at Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai influencer stopped from septic truck protest at Thai-Cambodian border

60 minutes ago
Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls

1 hour ago
Thailand to slam the gate shut with Cambodia border wall | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand to slam the gate shut with Cambodia border wall

1 hour ago
Monsoon mayhem: Thailand braces for more heavy rainfall | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem: Thailand braces for more heavy rainfall

2 hours ago
Hopefuls flock to central Thailand temple for lottery blessings | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Hopefuls flock to central Thailand temple for lottery blessings

17 hours ago
Pattaya ramps up canal cleanup to boost eco-tourism future | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya ramps up canal cleanup to boost eco-tourism future

18 hours ago
Bangkok court jails Chuwit for defamation, grants bail on appeal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok court jails Chuwit for defamation, grants bail on appeal

18 hours ago
Royal honour: Thai princess named national artist for painting | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal honour: Thai princess named national artist for painting

19 hours ago
Financial stress linked to body found hanging at Phuket shrine | Thaiger Phuket News

Financial stress linked to body found hanging at Phuket shrine

19 hours ago
‘Naga coconut tree’ in Phetchabun sparks lucky number frenzy | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Naga coconut tree’ in Phetchabun sparks lucky number frenzy

20 hours ago
Foreigner nabbed for daring bike theft on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner nabbed for daring bike theft on Pattaya Walking Street

20 hours ago
Thailand recruits 10,000 Sri Lankan workers to tackle labour shortages | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand recruits 10,000 Sri Lankan workers to tackle labour shortages

21 hours ago
Paetongtarn to skip court ruling, waits from Govt House | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn to skip court ruling, waits from Govt House

21 hours ago
Thai police arrest duo for selling wildlife on Facebook | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police arrest duo for selling wildlife on Facebook

21 hours ago
Thai Airways fast-tracks mega Boeing and Airbus fleet expansion | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways fast-tracks mega Boeing and Airbus fleet expansion

21 hours ago
Thai Teacher pleads for compassion as student faces deportation to Cambodia (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Teacher pleads for compassion as student faces deportation to Cambodia (video)

22 hours ago
Trip.com touts AI future at Forbes Thailand forum | Thaiger Business News

Trip.com touts AI future at Forbes Thailand forum

22 hours ago
Police hunt violent youth gang for shooting teen on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Police hunt violent youth gang for shooting teen on Phuket road

23 hours ago
Crypto cash: Thailand warns over iris scan scams offering rewards | Thaiger Thailand News

Crypto cash: Thailand warns over iris scan scams offering rewards

24 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for illegal surrogacy with foreigners | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for illegal surrogacy with foreigners

24 hours ago
Chon Buri dealer caught after swallowing drugs to escape | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri dealer caught after swallowing drugs to escape

1 day ago
Thai Airways takes Michelin street food and local flavours sky-high | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways takes Michelin street food and local flavours sky-high

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video6 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025
54 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x