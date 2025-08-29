Thailand video news Suspended PM Won’t Attend Court, Will Monitor from Govt House,Chuwit Sentenced for Defamation, Freed Pending Appeal

Thailand is entering a turbulent week marked by political suspense, courtroom drama, and shifting social narratives. Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces a looming Constitutional Court verdict, while former MP Chuwit Kamolvisit begins his legal battle over a defamation conviction. Prosecutors are also moving to appeal the acquittal in the notorious “Boss” hit-and-run case. Beyond politics, a YouTuber’s controversial stunt at the border, a top-scoring teen facing deportation, and a foreign theft arrest in Pattaya highlight societal tensions. Meanwhile, Thai Airways accelerates its fleet expansion and Pattaya City advances eco-tourism canal projects—signs of ambition and renewal amid the turbulence.

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has decided not to appear in person at the Constitutional Court’s upcoming decision regarding her leaked phone call with Cambodian leader Hun Sen. Instead, she plans to follow the ruling from the safety of Government House. The court is set to issue its verdict soon, and political tensions remain high. Paetongtarn’s absence further fuels speculation about her legal and political strategy.

Former MP Chuwit Kamolvisit received an eight-month prison sentence from the Bangkok South Criminal Court after being convicted of defamation for a YouTube rant targeting former police official Santhana Prayoonrat. Originally handed a 12-month jail term, the sentence was later reduced to eight months and he has been granted bail while appealing the verdict. The case underscores ongoing legal friction involving outspoken public figures. Opponents warn the verdict may influence his political future.

Prosecutors are preparing to contest the acquittal of a former police chief and five others in relation to alleged evidence tampering in the fatal hit-and-run case involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya. The move comes amid renewed public scrutiny of how high-profile individuals receive legal treatment. The reopening symbolizes the state’s determination to tackle perceived impunity. Observers expect the appeal to revive intense media and political debate.

Online personality Guntouch “Gun Jompalang” Pongpaiboonwet pulled off a bizarre publicity stunt by staging a mock sewage scenario at a heightened border zone. The stunt came at a time when tensions are already simmering in the area. While its intent seems to mock or spotlight border issues, it also drew criticism for trivializing serious regional friction. The act has reignited conversation around creators pushing boundaries for engagement.

A 13-year-old Thai-raised student, known for his impeccable academic performance, is facing deportation after being detained for possessing no documentation—even though his entire life has been spent in Thailand. The heart-rending situation has sparked concern and discussion about the rigidity of immigration rules and the plight of stateless or undocumented children. Advocates are pushing for compassionate reconsideration of his case. The episode highlights broader systemic gaps affecting vulnerable youth.

A foreign man was apprehended today after allegedly stealing a motorbike on Pattaya’s notorious Walking Street, with assistance from vigilant motorcycle taxi drivers and police. Eyewitnesses said the individual seemed to be under the influence when he committed the theft. The suspect was taken into custody at Pattaya City Police Station as authorities continue to verify his identity and nationality. The incident underscores the importance of community vigilance in tourist zones.

Thai Airways has fast-tracked its fleet expansion by confirming delivery of two Airbus A321neo planes in the winter of 2026, with an additional 15 to follow within the same year. This aggressive acquisition plan is aimed at meeting rising demand across short- and medium-haul routes in Asia. The move signals the airline’s ambition to strengthen regional connectivity and modernize its fleet. It reflects broader efforts to stay competitive in a booming aviation market.

On August 27, Pattaya City launched the second phase of a canal conservation initiative targeting the Nok Yang and Naklua waterways. The campaign aims to curb pollution and prevent urban sprawl, transforming the canals into sustainable eco-tourism destinations. Local authorities are actively enlisting community support to safeguard the water bodies. The project underscores Pattaya’s commitment to preserving its environment while diversifying tourism options.