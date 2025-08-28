Pattaya ramps up canal cleanup to boost eco-tourism future

Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya’s historic canals are getting a facelift, with city leaders calling on residents to join the fight against pollution and preserve eco-tourism.

Yesterday, August 27, Pattaya City launched the second phase of its canal conservation project, targeting the Nok Yang and Naklua canals along with surrounding areas. The initiative aims to protect the waterways from pollution and urban encroachment while transforming them into sustainable eco-tourism attractions.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai presided over a cleanup activity at Naklua Canal Bridge. He was joined by Chukeat Nongyai, Assistant Secretary to the Mayor; Panrada Attohi, Deputy City Clerk; local officials, community leaders, and residents.

“The canals are an essential part of Pattaya’s history and ecosystem. We need the community to work with us to protect them for future generations.”

The project includes clearing debris, improving water flow, and restoring natural balance to the canals. Beyond physical cleanup, officials are also pushing awareness campaigns to encourage proper waste disposal and highlight the importance of environmental stewardship.

The canals, located in Naklua subdistrict of Bang Lamung district, are part of one of the city’s oldest communities. Once lined with traditional wooden homes and vibrant markets, the waterways have come under threat from rapid urban expansion, commercial development, and untreated waste.

Officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) are leading the rehabilitation efforts. They stressed that the health of these canals is critical not only for the environment but also for Pattaya’s growing eco-tourism sector.

“Nok Yang and Na Kluea canals are treasures. If we maintain them properly, they can showcase the unique history and culture of Pattaya while supporting sustainable tourism.”

Residents who joined the activity echoed the call for long-term commitment, saying regular maintenance and community involvement are key to preserving the area, reported Pattaya Mail.

The conservation project is part of Pattaya’s wider strategy to balance rapid growth with sustainability, offering visitors a greener experience while keeping cultural traditions alive.

For now, locals hope the clean waterways will attract both tourists and new life back to Pattaya’s canals, reviving an important part of the city’s heritage.

