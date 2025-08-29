Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER

A routine motorbike ride turned into a medical emergency for a Rayong man after a rogue bee sting left him gasping for air and fighting for his life in Pattaya.

At around 11.30am yesterday, August 28, rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to a scene along Highway 331, near a construction materials shop on the road to Sattahip, after receiving reports of a man suffering a severe allergic reaction.

The victim, 36 year old Sakol Saowapakkul, was found in distress with pronounced swelling between his thumb and index finger. More alarmingly, he was struggling to breathe: classic symptoms of anaphylaxis triggered by an insect sting.

Rescue workers immediately administered oxygen at the scene and rushed Sakol to Pattaya Hospital for emergency treatment. His current condition has not been disclosed, but the swift response likely prevented the situation from worsening.

Sakol later recounted that he was riding his motorcycle to work in the Bo Win area of Sri Racha when he felt a sharp pain in his left hand. Moments later, the swelling started, followed by shortness of breath.

“I had to pull over because I couldn’t breathe properly. I asked for help from people nearby, and they called the rescue team.”

Local officials urge motorcyclists and outdoor workers to remain cautious, especially during this time of year when insect activity increases. Bee stings may seem minor, but for some, they can quickly escalate into life-threatening reactions.

Officials recommend that those with known allergies carry antihistamines or epinephrine auto-injectors and seek immediate help if symptoms of anaphylaxis, such as swelling, hives, dizziness, or breathing difficulties, develop after a sting, The Pattaya News reported.

The incident highlights how unexpected dangers can strike even during routine commutes. While most riders focus on traffic and road hazards, nature can pose sudden and serious threats, especially for those with underlying allergies.