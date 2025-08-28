Thai Airways fast-tracks mega Boeing and Airbus fleet expansion

Bigger planes, more routes, faster growth: Thai Airways is betting big on a massive aircraft order to secure its future skies.

Thai Airways International has confirmed an accelerated aircraft acquisition plan, placing orders for both Boeing and Airbus jets to expand its fleet and strengthen its Network Airline strategy.

Thai Airways CEO Chai Eamsiri revealed that the carrier is shifting its business direction.

“Thai Airways’ future will see a greater emphasis on narrow-body aircraft rather than wide-body jets.”

The move would allow the airline to meet demand more efficiently and connect travellers across short- and medium-haul routes.

The airline will receive two Airbus A321neo aircraft for the winter 2026 season, with another 15 to be delivered throughout the same year. These will be deployed across Asia to reinforce regional connectivity.

On the long-haul side, Thai Airways has placed an order for 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with deliveries scheduled from 2028. The first batch of nine aircraft will serve high-demand markets, including India, China, and key domestic hubs like Phuket, all part of the airline’s strategy to tap into high-growth travel corridors.

In addition, the airline has exercised its rights to procure 35 more Boeing aircraft, specifically the 787-10 model, as part of its long-term fleet expansion. Chai stressed the urgency of acting now.

“Thai Airways International confirms that this exercise of the right to acquire additional aircraft is not related to the terms of the US tariff negotiations.

“We applied for this right before the negotiations because the current business challenge is the lengthy time required to acquire new aircraft.”

Industry analysts note that aircraft procurement can take years, making it crucial for airlines to secure delivery slots early, กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reported.

Thai Airways’ aggressive fleet strategy is seen as a bold step to secure competitiveness in Asia’s crowded aviation market.

With over 80 new aircraft on order from both Airbus and Boeing, Thai Airways is positioning itself as a stronger regional and international connector, aiming to serve the surge in post-pandemic demand while locking in future growth.