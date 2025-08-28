Bangkok court jails Chuwit for defamation, grants bail on appeal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Photo of Chuwit Kamolvisit courtesy of Le Monde

He called out a rival live on YouTube; now, firebrand former MP Chuwit Kamolvisit is heading back to jail.

Yesterday, August 27, the Bangkok South Criminal Court sentenced Chuwit to 12 months in prison without suspension. He was found guilty of defaming and insulting former Special Branch deputy superintendent Santhana Prayoonrat. The sentence was later reduced to eight months because of his cooperation and useful testimony.

The charges arose from an incident on November 23 last year, when Chuwit launched into a tirade during a press event attended by reporters and streamed live on YouTube. In his remarks, he accused Santhana of involvement in illegal gambling operations, suggested he obstructed law enforcement, and portrayed him as dishonest.

Prosecutors argued the statements were defamatory and intended to tarnish Santhana’s reputation, fuelling public contempt.

d Photo of Santhana Prayoonrat courtesy of The Nation

The court ruled that Chuwit’s words constituted defamation under sections 328 and 393 of the Criminal Code. Judges initially imposed a nine-month sentence for public defamation, the maximum penalty. This was increased by one-third to 12 months due to Chuwit’s criminal history, including a previous conviction for false asset declarations to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. He served a one-month sentence in 2018, making the latest offence a repeat within five years of release.

However, the court acknowledged that Chuwit admitted to making the statements in the video footage, which was accepted as evidence. This led to a one-third reduction, lowering his sentence to eight months.

Chuwit’s lawyer immediately petitioned the court for temporary release during the appeal process, offering security as assurance. The request was granted, allowing him to remain free while the appeal proceeds.

Speaking after the ruling, court officials confirmed that Chuwit will face imprisonment if the appeal fails, reported KhaoSod.

Known for his outspoken style and history of political clashes, Chuwit’s latest legal battle adds another chapter to a career marked by controversy and court appearances.

For now, the outspoken former MP has secured temporary freedom, but his future depends on the outcome of the appeal.

