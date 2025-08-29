Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch

A Bangkok-registered six-wheeled truck caused a stir in Patong yesterday after careering off Phra Barami Road and crashing into a roadside ditch, just metres away from a local temple.

The dramatic accident occurred around 11.10am yesterday, August 28, when the driver reportedly suffered brake failure while descending the notoriously steep Patong Hill. The truck lost control at the dangerous Pla Ra curve, just outside Wat Suwannakhiriwong (Wat Patong).

Patong Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Rapiphan Chumtham, arrived at the scene to find the heavy vehicle resting in a ditch, with its front end heavily damaged. The truck had also taken out roadside railings and damaged two light poles during the crash.

The driver, identified only as 38 year old Thanongsak from Kanchanaburi province, told officers that he had no choice but to veer off the road when his brakes failed, to avoid slamming into nearby traffic.

“I couldn’t stop the truck. I aimed for the ditch to avoid hitting other vehicles.”

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash, including the driver himself, thanks to his split-second decision to steer the truck away from oncoming cars.

Dashcam footage from a passing vehicle captured the exact moment the truck swerved and disappeared into the ditch, stirring dust and alarm among nearby motorists.

Police have recorded the incident and confirmed that no charges will be filed, as there were no injuries or other vehicles involved.

While the road was temporarily congested due to cleanup and damage assessments, traffic was later restored to normal, The Phuket News reported.

Patong Hill, especially the notorious Pla Ra curve, has long been a black spot for heavy vehicle accidents, many of them involving brake failures on the steep descent.

Local officials continue to urge truck drivers and commercial vehicles to conduct regular brake checks and consider alternative routes when possible, especially during wet weather or peak traffic hours.