Paetongtarn to skip court ruling, waits from Govt House

Cabinet ministers and MPs will join the PM later in the day to show political backing

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Photo courtesy of Thai Newsroom

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is currently suspended, will not attend the Constitutional Court for the ruling tomorrow regarding her leaked phone call with Hun Sen. She plans to monitor proceedings from Government House.

Yesterday, August 27, Deputy Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Somkid Chueakong stated that the 39 year old Pheu Thai leader would arrive at Government House around noon tomorrow, August 29, to await the court’s decision. She will be accompanied by Pheu Thai Cabinet ministers, and party MPs are expected to arrive between 3pm and 4pm to offer their support. Meanwhile, her legal counsel will be present at the court for the ruling.

The Constitutional Court suspended Paetongtarn while reviewing a petition from 36 senators accusing her of breaching ethical standards during a phone conversation with Hun Sen, the Cambodian Senate leader and former prime minister. The court’s decision is scheduled for tomorrow.

If found guilty, the embattled PM would be the third Shinawatra family member to be removed from office. Her father, Thaksin, was ousted in the 2006 coup, and her aunt Yingluck was removed by the Constitutional Court in 2014, just weeks before another military coup.

Photo of Somkid Chueakong courtesy of Thai PBS World via Line Today

Somkid dismissed rumours claiming that Pheu Thai intends to spend up to 2 billion baht to influence MPs’ votes in the event of an unfavourable ruling.

“This is just speculation. The coalition numbers remain unchanged. If the ruling is negative, we will vote for Chaikasem Nitisiri, another Pheu Thai candidate. If positive, the government continues as usual. The government is not concerned.”

Chaikasem, a former attorney-general, was the third candidate nominated by Pheu Thai for prime minister when the government was formed.

Photo of Chaikasem Nitisiri courtesy of The Nation

Somkid affirmed the coalition’s stability:

“There’s no reason to switch sides. Even if Bhumjaithai nominates a candidate, without Pheu Thai’s support, nothing progresses.

“Do you think the People’s Party would support them? And even if they did, would it be sufficient? The risk is too high.”

When asked about organising a coalition dinner to reaffirm relationships, he said that it had not been discussed, although party whips were in contact regarding legislation, Bangkok Post reported.

“Buying votes is something people might consider, but cannot execute.”

The secretary-general was confident in the government’s stability, suggesting its longevity depends on its performance rather than pressure. He projected the next general election would likely occur before May 2027.

In response to those spreading rumours about the 2-billion-baht plot, he humorously advised:

“Save your money, instead, for your children’s snacks.”

