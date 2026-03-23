Thailand News | Thailand mulls shorter Visa-Free entry window, Thailand targets online nicotine pouch sellers

Today we’ll be talking about the foreign affairs ministry’s proposal to cut visa free stays from 60 days to 30 days, streakers in Pattaya and brawls on Bangla road, and a little later the British ‘mum on the run’ famous for posting her lavish lifestyle in Thailand supposedly funded by UK benefits has been sentenced to prison time back home.

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Ministry is preparing to propose cutting visa-free stays from 60 days to 30 days. Officials say the longer period has been exploited by scammers and criminal groups using the scheme for purposes unrelated to tourism. The plan is being framed as a way to tighten oversight without discouraging genuine visitors. Travellers would still be able to apply for a further 30-day extension if needed. The proposal now heads into the policy process as Thailand weighs tourism convenience against security concerns.

A new poll found that many people in Thailand are uneasy about the current oil situation, with a sizeable share saying they feel either quite panicked or very panicked. More than half of respondents said shortages had already affected their daily lives to some degree, showing that concerns are extending beyond headlines into routine activities. Confidence in official assurances was limited, with the largest group saying they did not believe reserves would last 98 days and also doubted the government could secure more supply. Songkran travel may also take a hit, as some people said they would cancel or alter their holiday plans if the disruption continues. The findings point to a public mood shaped by uncertainty, practical inconvenience, and weak trust in the state’s ability to steady the market.

Police in Pattaya arrested a naked foreign man after reports of a roadside disturbance and property damage outside a home on Thap Phaya Road. Witnesses said he appeared intoxicated, shouted incoherently, and caused alarm among nearby residents and business owners. Officers stepped in after the situation drew concern from people in the area. His identity and nationality had not been disclosed in the initial reports. The incident added to the run of disruptive tourist-related cases that regularly draw attention in busy nightlife zones.

A confrontation on Phuket’s Bangla Road turned violent after a foreign woman was filmed shouting at and mocking a transgender woman before the dispute became physical. The footage showed the woman, wearing an elephant-pattern skirt, appearing to initiate the hostility while the other party initially tried to avoid trouble. The situation escalated when she allegedly struck the transgender woman, leading to a scuffle in the middle of the nightlife district. The clip quickly circulated online and drew strong public reaction. The episode reflects how fast personal confrontations in tourist areas can become broader social flashpoints once video spreads online.

Ellis Matthews, a British woman known online as the “mum on the run,” has been jailed for 26 months after admitting drug offences in the UK. The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and possessing cocaine and cannabis after being deported from Thailand. Her case had already attracted attention because of her online claims about living overseas while allegedly receiving UK benefits. The sentencing brought a dramatic close to a story that had mixed social media notoriety with criminal allegations. What began as an internet spectacle has now ended in a custodial sentence.

Authorities in Bangkok arrested 16 foreign women during a late-night operation on Sukhumvit Soi 4 after complaints that visitors were being approached for sexual services. Those detained included 10 Tanzanian nationals, five Kenyan nationals, and one Vietnamese national. Officials said the group was charged under Thailand’s prostitution law for allegedly soliciting in a manner deemed improper or a public nuisance. Administrative fines were issued before the suspects were handed over to immigration authorities. The operation forms part of a wider push to answer public complaints and tighten control in high-profile nightlife areas.

Two Taiwanese YouTubers were arrested at Taoyuan airport after being deported from Cambodia, where they had served two-year jail terms over a staged abduction case. Chen Neng-chuan and Lu Tsu-hsien, known online as “Goodnight Chicken” and “Anow,” were detained on outstanding warrants as soon as they landed. Prosecutors in several Taiwanese jurisdictions are seeking them over allegations including fraud, property damage, and obstruction of freedom. Their earlier fake kidnapping videos had triggered police concern before authorities discovered the incident had been staged using props in an apartment. The case has become a cautionary tale about online notoriety colliding with real-world legal consequences across multiple countries.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has filed a complaint over the alleged online sale of nicotine pouches after monitoring found they were being promoted and sold digitally. Investigators also traced the activity to a physical shop in Pathum Thani. Officials said the conduct may breach the Tobacco Products Control Act 2017, including rules on sales through electronic media and the display or advertising of tobacco branding. Evidence is still being gathered as the case moves forward. The move signals a tougher approach toward digital nicotine sales as regulators try to catch up with newer products and online marketing channels.