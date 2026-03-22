Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 22, 2026, 11:56 AM
122 1 minute read
Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Wikipedia

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has lodged a complaint over the alleged online sale of nicotine pouches, after monitoring found the products were being advertised and sold digitally, with further checks pointing to a physical shop in Pathum Thani.

Speaking yesterday, March 21, deputy director-general of the DDC Anek Moong-om-klang said that on March 17, he assigned investigators at Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station to pursue legal action against those accused of selling nicotine pouches online.

The DDC said its surveillance found sales and advertising through electronic media, and that an expanded inquiry later identified a storefront linked to a shop in Pathum Thani province.

Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers
Photo via Khaosod

Anek said the alleged conduct may breach the Tobacco Products Control Act 2017, citing sales through electronic media under Section 27(2) and advertising or displaying a tobacco product name or mark under Section 31(1), with evidence still being gathered as the case proceeds.

He also warned that nicotine pouch advertising and sales are currently widespread across social media, and that the products have been found on sale in tourist areas and shopping centres, making them easy to access, particularly for children and teenagers.

According to the department, nicotine pouches contain high concentrations of nicotine that can be absorbed into the bloodstream quickly. It said potential effects include a rapid heartbeat, palpitations and chest tightness, and an increased risk of heart and blood vessel disease.

The DDC also said the products can cause addiction and may affect brain development in the long term. Khaosod reported that the department asked the public to report suspected advertising or sales of nicotine pouches through electronic media or computer networks by calling 0-2590-3852.

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In a separate development, Product Watch issued a warning that electric cannabis vapes are spreading rapidly among young people, highlighting their low cost, easy availability, and toy‑like design as growing risks to children and teens.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 22, 2026, 11:56 AM
122 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.