Iranian motorcyclist kills Finnish tourist on Pattaya zebra crossing

An Iranian motorcyclist crashed into and killed a Finnish man while the victim was crossing a road at a zebra crossing in Pattaya on Saturday, March 21.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers investigated the crash on Na Jomtien Sai Song Road near Rom Pho Market at about 9.40pm. Police found two injured foreigners at the scene: 55 year old Finnish man, Mika Kristian Turpeinen and 29 year old Iranian man, Gennady Yaluner.

Turpeinen suffered serious injuries. A rescue team reported he had no pulse when emergency staff arrived. Rescuers and medical professionals performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Yaluner, who police said was riding the motorcycle, was also seriously injured and remains hospitalised. His green Kawasaki Z800 was found overturned and badly damaged about 300 metres from the crash site.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud motorcycle engine travelling at high speed, followed by the sound of a crash. Turpeinen’s friend told officers that he was crossing the road when he was struck by the motorcycle.

Police are reviewing roadside CCTV to determine the cause of the crash. Officers plan to question additional witnesses and the Iranian motorcyclist, but said his injuries have so far prevented them from taking his statement.

The incident follows other recent fatal motorcycle crashes involving foreign riders in Thailand. On March 14, a German man died after a big bike crash into a cliff in Phayao province. On March 4, an Australian man died at the scene after his motorcycle went into a roadside ravine in Loei province.

In February, a British man died in Bangkok after spending nearly three weeks in hospital following a motorcycle crash on Koh Samui in Surat Thani. In January, an American motorcyclist died on a Pattaya road after crashing into an SUV travelling in the opposite lane.