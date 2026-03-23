Iranian motorcyclist kills Finnish tourist on Pattaya zebra crossing

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 11:44 AM
63 1 minute read
Iranian motorcyclist kills Finnish tourist on Pattaya zebra crossing | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ พัทยา-รู้ยัง

An Iranian motorcyclist crashed into and killed a Finnish man while the victim was crossing a road at a zebra crossing in Pattaya on Saturday, March 21.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers investigated the crash on Na Jomtien Sai Song Road near Rom Pho Market at about 9.40pm. Police found two injured foreigners at the scene: 55 year old Finnish man, Mika Kristian Turpeinen and 29 year old Iranian man, Gennady Yaluner.

Turpeinen suffered serious injuries. A rescue team reported he had no pulse when emergency staff arrived. Rescuers and medical professionals performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Yaluner, who police said was riding the motorcycle, was also seriously injured and remains hospitalised. His green Kawasaki Z800 was found overturned and badly damaged about 300 metres from the crash site.

Finish man killed in Pattaya motorcycle accident
Photo via Facebook/ ฉลาม นิวส์

Witnesses told police they heard a loud motorcycle engine travelling at high speed, followed by the sound of a crash. Turpeinen’s friend told officers that he was crossing the road when he was struck by the motorcycle.

Police are reviewing roadside CCTV to determine the cause of the crash. Officers plan to question additional witnesses and the Iranian motorcyclist, but said his injuries have so far prevented them from taking his statement.

Iranian rider kills Finnish in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ พัทยา-รู้ยัง

The incident follows other recent fatal motorcycle crashes involving foreign riders in Thailand. On March 14, a German man died after a big bike crash into a cliff in Phayao province. On March 4, an Australian man died at the scene after his motorcycle went into a roadside ravine in Loei province.

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In February, a British man died in Bangkok after spending nearly three weeks in hospital following a motorcycle crash on Koh Samui in Surat Thani. In January, an American motorcyclist died on a Pattaya road after crashing into an SUV travelling in the opposite lane.

Foreigner killed in motorcycle accident in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ พัทยา-รู้ยัง

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 11:44 AM
63 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.