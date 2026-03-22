Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days, Foreign Ministry says

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 22, 2026, 3:21 PM
79 1 minute read
Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days, Foreign Ministry says | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Dan Freemon on Unsplash

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry is preparing to ask the government to cut the visa-free stay for eligible foreign tourists from 60 days to 30 days, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaeo said on March 20.

Sihasak said the 60-day visa exemption policy was introduced under the government of Srettha Thavisin to support Thai tourism, which he noted remains important to the country’s economic growth.

However, he said the committee that considers visa policy, chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reviewed the measure and concluded the 60-day period may be longer than necessary for most tourists.

Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days, Foreign Ministry says
Photo via MGR Online

The committee reportedly considered that a longer visa-free stay could be exploited by people entering Thailand for reasons other than tourism, including those trying to remain without applying for the correct visa. In general, a 30-day stay should be sufficient for tourism purposes.

Under the proposal being prepared by the ministry, the visa-free stay would be reduced from 60 days to 30 days for nationalities currently eligible for the exemption.

CH7 News reported that tourists would still be able to apply for a visa extension of stay for a further 30 days.

Sihasak said the measure would not be discriminatory towards any particular country or nationality. He added that the change is linked to efforts to address online scam networks, saying some people connected to such operations have used the longer visa-free period to enter Thailand and travel onward to neighbouring countries.

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Photo via Mil Amirian on Unsplash

Thailand, he said, remains committed to welcoming and caring for foreign tourists, while also protecting the country’s right to close loopholes that allow people to enter and take part in activities considered threats to national security or activities that are not in line with tourism purposes.

In a separate development, Thailand is undertaking its most comprehensive expatriate policy overhaul in decades, introducing reforms across business law, visa regulations, property ownership, and civil rights that collectively aim to position the country as Southeast Asia’s premier destination for foreign residents and investors.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 22, 2026, 3:21 PM
79 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.