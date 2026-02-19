Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 19, 2026, 4:36 PM
243 1 minute read
Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai man brought 500 baht in cash to the Udon Thani Provincial Election Office yesterday, February 18, to report alleged vote buying, saying his wife berated him for accepting the money and told him to return it.

The 43 year old man, identified as Suea, told election officials he received the cash from a canvasser for a Member of Parliament (MP) candidate on February 4, ahead of the official election day on February 8.

Suea did not say whether he voted for the candidate, but admitted he had already spent the money. He said the 500 baht he handed to officials was borrowed from his wife.

Suea said he recently confessed to his wife that he had accepted the vote-buying money. He said she scolded him and ordered him to report the matter to officials.

He added that his wife warned him he could face jail if he was caught. Suea said he became fearful of prosecution and grew increasingly anxious while watching news about corruption, adding he was unable to sleep for several days before deciding to come forward.

Thai wife forces husband to return vote-buying cash
Photo via Matichon

Election officials told Suea he would not face legal punishment for accepting the money and would be treated as a witness while officials investigate the allegation.

Social media influencer and former politician Phanumart “Piak” Jitwasinkun told Channel 3 that a video showing locals in Udon Thani queuing to receive money from an election candidate had recently circulated online.

Related Articles

Phanumart urged those shown in the clip to surrender and return any cash to officials to avoid legal consequences.

He said some residents told him they had been threatened by an MP candidate and were afraid to speak out, but Phanumart insisted that they would be protected under the law.

Thai man forced to report vote buying by his wife
Photo via Matichon

In a related report, another man in Udon Thani stepped forward to report alleged vote buying to police. He said he and other residents received 500 baht from a canvasser for a Bhumjaithai Party candidate, and claimed he later faced a violent threat after reporting the matter.

The accused MP candidate denied the allegation and filed a counter-complaint against the man, accusing him of spreading false information and defamation.

Latest Thailand News
“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview | Thaiger Thailand News

“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview

12 minutes ago
Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges

25 minutes ago
Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China

25 minutes ago
Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash

1 hour ago
Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request | Thaiger Thailand News

Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request

1 hour ago
DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities

2 hours ago
Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao

3 hours ago
Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital

3 hours ago
Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student | Thaiger Thailand News

Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student

4 hours ago
Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner

4 hours ago
Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown

6 hours ago
2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death

7 hours ago
Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani

7 hours ago
Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt

7 hours ago
Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in

8 hours ago
Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals

8 hours ago
Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road

9 hours ago
Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite

1 day ago
Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire | Thaiger Thailand News

Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire

1 day ago
Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm

1 day ago
Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea | Thaiger Thailand News

Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea

1 day ago
Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport

1 day ago
Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 19, 2026, 4:36 PM
243 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.