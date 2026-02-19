Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash

A Thai man brought 500 baht in cash to the Udon Thani Provincial Election Office yesterday, February 18, to report alleged vote buying, saying his wife berated him for accepting the money and told him to return it.

The 43 year old man, identified as Suea, told election officials he received the cash from a canvasser for a Member of Parliament (MP) candidate on February 4, ahead of the official election day on February 8.

Suea did not say whether he voted for the candidate, but admitted he had already spent the money. He said the 500 baht he handed to officials was borrowed from his wife.

Suea said he recently confessed to his wife that he had accepted the vote-buying money. He said she scolded him and ordered him to report the matter to officials.

He added that his wife warned him he could face jail if he was caught. Suea said he became fearful of prosecution and grew increasingly anxious while watching news about corruption, adding he was unable to sleep for several days before deciding to come forward.

Election officials told Suea he would not face legal punishment for accepting the money and would be treated as a witness while officials investigate the allegation.

Social media influencer and former politician Phanumart “Piak” Jitwasinkun told Channel 3 that a video showing locals in Udon Thani queuing to receive money from an election candidate had recently circulated online.

Phanumart urged those shown in the clip to surrender and return any cash to officials to avoid legal consequences.

He said some residents told him they had been threatened by an MP candidate and were afraid to speak out, but Phanumart insisted that they would be protected under the law.

In a related report, another man in Udon Thani stepped forward to report alleged vote buying to police. He said he and other residents received 500 baht from a canvasser for a Bhumjaithai Party candidate, and claimed he later faced a violent threat after reporting the matter.

The accused MP candidate denied the allegation and filed a counter-complaint against the man, accusing him of spreading false information and defamation.