DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities

Thailand’s Office of the Attorney General changed its position and filed charges against two Thai celebrities linked to The iCon Group fraud scandal, after they were initially treated as brand presenters who were not involved in the alleged wrongdoing.

The iCon Group case, described as involving alleged fraud and a Ponzi scheme, came to public attention in October 2024. The company was registered to produce and distribute health and beauty products, and also invited people to join its network marketing or direct selling model.

Reports said the business model resembled a pyramid or Ponzi scheme, leading to losses among investors in Thailand and abroad.

Investigators said the company used well-known celebrities to attract attention and build trust. The prominent figures connected to the case include TV host Kan Kantathavorn, actress Pechaya “Min” Wattanamontree and Yuranunt “Sam” Pamornmontri.

The investigation later led to the arrest of 18 senior figures in the company, including Chief Executive Waratphol “Paul” Waratworakul and Kan. The suspects remain in police custody, while the investigation and court proceedings continue.

Kan was arrested along with the company’s senior management after he was found to have received benefits from the business as a partner, according to the report.

Min and Sam said they were not involved in the alleged fraud or Ponzi scheme and worked only as presenters to promote the company and its products.

Prosecutors initially requested the case against Min and Sam to be dropped, citing evidence, including their employment contracts, which described them as presenters.

Prosecutors also said they found no evidence showing that Min and Sam invited people to invest in the company’s network marketing model, unlike Kan.

However, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), which oversaw the case, objected to the decision and requested a review. The DSI argued the two celebrities had roles similar to Kan, including appearing on stage, promoting the company and products, and helping build trust in the brand, encouraging people to invest.

The DSI also said it suspected Min and Sam knew more about the alleged Ponzi scheme model than would be expected of presenters.

Channel 7 reported that the two celebrities will be summoned to meet prosecutors for further court proceedings. If they fail to appear as scheduled, the DSI will take them to the prosecutor’s office for indictment at the Criminal Court, according to the report.