People’s Party MP candidate faces jail sentence for rape case in Laos

A People’s Party candidate for Member of Parliament in Maha Sarakham province is sentenced to two years and eight months in prison over a rape case in Laos, prompting criticism of the party’s candidate screening process.

The candidate, Teerawat Phanna, ran in the recent General Election for Maha Sarakham constituency 1. He was reported to be a local business operator and previously ran a record label that the victim was signed to.

The case drew wider attention after the victim’s lawyer, Phattarapong Warnnaphong, posted the Supreme Court verdict on Facebook yesterday, February 19. The ruling followed more than six years of court proceedings.

Phattarapong, a former Move Forward Party (MFP) member who previously worked on candidate selection, said he had raised Teerawat’s criminal case with the party several times before the election. He said the party still nominated Teerawat, arguing there was no final court verdict at the time.

Thai media reports said the sexual assault occurred on January 18, 2020, in Vientiane prefecture, Laos. Teerawat was accused of drugging the victim, leaving her unable to resist.

The victim sought help after regaining consciousness and was taken away from the location. The person who helped her then accompanied her to a police station in Laos to file a report before she returned to Thailand and continued legal proceedings with Thai officials.

The victim provided the medicine allegedly used to drug her as evidence and also underwent a medical examination for traces of sexual assault.

Under the recent ruling, Teerawat was sentenced to four years in prison, later reduced to two years and eight months. He was also ordered to pay 200,000 baht in compensation, plus interest at 5% per year from January 18, 2020, until full payment is made.

Phattarapong criticised the People’s Party’s candidate selection process, saying Teerawat was not suitable to be nominated even before the verdict was issued. He said Teerawat admitted to having sexual activity with the victim and argued the circumstances could be viewed as clear wrongdoing.

Phattarapong said Teerawat should have been treated the same as other party members who were dismissed after being accused of sexual assaults.

He added that his comments were not intended to tarnish the party’s reputation and urged the public to consider whether the party had harmed itself through the questionable selection of candidates and members.

The report said the issue has been raised repeatedly, including by party supporters, as allegations and criminal cases involving party members continue to emerge. The party has previously apologised and said it would improve its screening process.