Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital

A German influencer has described a monkey attack in Krabi that left her needing medical treatment after she was bitten while walking alone on a monkey-popular beach trail in southern Thailand.

The incident occurred during her recent trip to Krabi and was later discussed publicly on her podcast.

Julia Willecke, known online as “juliabeautx,” has more than four million Instagram followers and regularly shares travel and lifestyle updates. She spoke about the incident on the January 30 episode of her podcast Die Nervigen, which she hosts with Josef Buchholz, while recounting details of her solo holiday.

Willecke said she had been walking on a beach trail known for monkeys when “the cutest little baby monkey came running towards me and climbed all the way up onto my head.” She said the moment was filmed and later shared on Instagram.

The encounter then escalated, she said, when “suddenly four other large monkeys came running towards me.”

“One of the monkeys ran up me, sat on my shoulder, and started fighting with the little monkey on top of me,” she recalled. “Another monkey went to my thigh and clung on.”

She added that the situation worsened when “This big old grandpa monkey went to my calf, clung on completely, and just bit down hard on my calf, out of nowhere. He clamped his mouth on my leg, and I really couldn’t do anything.”

Willecke said she was not initially concerned after the bite, but became alarmed when the wound began to change colour, describing it as “like someone had given me a huge hickey, but so nasty,” before saying she “completely panicked.”

People.com reported that the influencer said she went to the hospital, where she received a vaccination and antibiotics, and was discharged about half an hour later. Willecke added she was given antibiotics to continue taking after being discharged and said she did not sustain any lasting injuries.