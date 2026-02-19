Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: February 19, 2026, 2:35 PM
339 1 minute read
Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital | Thaiger
Photo via Julia Willecke/Instagram

A German influencer has described a monkey attack in Krabi that left her needing medical treatment after she was bitten while walking alone on a monkey-popular beach trail in southern Thailand.

The incident occurred during her recent trip to Krabi and was later discussed publicly on her podcast.

Julia Willecke, known online as “juliabeautx,” has more than four million Instagram followers and regularly shares travel and lifestyle updates. She spoke about the incident on the January 30 episode of her podcast Die Nervigen, which she hosts with Josef Buchholz, while recounting details of her solo holiday.

Willecke said she had been walking on a beach trail known for monkeys when “the cutest little baby monkey came running towards me and climbed all the way up onto my head.” She said the moment was filmed and later shared on Instagram.

Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital | News by Thaiger
Photo via Julia Willecke/Instagram

The encounter then escalated, she said, when “suddenly four other large monkeys came running towards me.”

“One of the monkeys ran up me, sat on my shoulder, and started fighting with the little monkey on top of me,” she recalled. “Another monkey went to my thigh and clung on.”

She added that the situation worsened when “This big old grandpa monkey went to my calf, clung on completely, and just bit down hard on my calf, out of nowhere. He clamped his mouth on my leg, and I really couldn’t do anything.”

Related Articles

Willecke said she was not initially concerned after the bite, but became alarmed when the wound began to change colour, describing it as “like someone had given me a huge hickey, but so nasty,” before saying she “completely panicked.”

People.com reported that the influencer said she went to the hospital, where she received a vaccination and antibiotics, and was discharged about half an hour later. Willecke added she was given antibiotics to continue taking after being discharged and said she did not sustain any lasting injuries.

Latest Thailand News
DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities

34 minutes ago
Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri

39 minutes ago
Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao

2 hours ago
Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital

2 hours ago
Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student | Thaiger Thailand News

Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student

3 hours ago
Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner

3 hours ago
Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown

5 hours ago
2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death

5 hours ago
Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani

5 hours ago
Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt

6 hours ago
Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in

7 hours ago
Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals

7 hours ago
Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road

7 hours ago
Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan

23 hours ago
Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite

24 hours ago
Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire | Thaiger Thailand News

Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire

24 hours ago
Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm

1 day ago
Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea | Thaiger Thailand News

Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea

1 day ago
Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport

1 day ago
Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

1 day ago
Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train | Thaiger Thailand News

Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train

1 day ago
Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year

1 day ago
Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga

1 day ago
Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen

1 day ago
YouTube outage reported worldwide early today | Thaiger Thailand News

YouTube outage reported worldwide early today

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: February 19, 2026, 2:35 PM
339 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.