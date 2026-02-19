Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request

Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

Thai cyber police said today, February 19, that they arrested a Ukrainian woman in Phuket under a Criminal Court warrant, following a cooperation request from US law enforcement in connection with an alleged large-scale fraud case.

The arrest was announced at a briefing at the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) headquarters in Muang Thong Thani, after police said they acted on a cooperation request from US law enforcement to detain and transfer the transnational offender.

Police said the woman is wanted to face proceedings in the United States over an alleged conspiracy to commit electronic fraud, described as wire fraud, involving a Ponzi or pyramid scheme, which they said is an offence under US law.

Photo via Matichon

Officials said the alleged scheme caused losses of more than US$340 million, or more than 10.617 billion baht.

Investigators tracked the suspect to a condominium in Chalong, Phuket, then gathered evidence and secured a search warrant from Phuket Provincial Court.

The search was carried out with support from Phuket Immigration, forensic officers and Chalong Police Station, and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

Khaosod reported that officers seized several items, including mobile phones, computer equipment, a laptop, an iPad and several important documents, which they said would form part of the investigation and legal process.

Police said the suspect denied the allegations in initial questioning and asked to give her statement in court. She was then transferred to prosecutors at the Office of International Affairs under the Office of the Attorney General.

Photo via Matichon

US agencies, including the FBI, HSI and the US Secret Service, were present as observers as Thailand moved forward under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). Officials said an extradition request would be pursued next in line with legal procedures.

In similar news, police arrested a Russian national wanted under an Interpol warrant after locating him hiding in the city centre of Phuket. The man was listed on an Interpol warrant after fleeing his home country and entering Thailand to evade prosecution.

