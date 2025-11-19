Thailand video news | Thai woman dies after forced squats in Cambodia scam, Thailand declares five native cat breeds national pet treasures

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you updates from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today’s stories cover the death of a Thai woman forced to work in a Cambodian scam centre, an American tourist suffering a painful reaction to a black henna tattoo in Bangkok, and a Thai influencer facing criticism after filming a disrespectful clip near Mount Fuji.

A Thai woman died after an online scam ring in Cambodia forced her to perform repeated squats as punishment. Scam recruiters lured her across the border with fake job offers and then trapped her in harsh working conditions. Her family discovered the abuse shortly before her scheduled cremation and alerted authorities. Police say the case highlights the region’s growing trafficking networks that prey on vulnerable Thais searching for work.

Thailand’s Administrative Court struck down a Labour Ministry order that allowed foreign pilots to fly domestic routes under wet-lease agreements. The Thai Pilots Association challenged the rule, arguing that the ministry exceeded its authority. The ruling restores the ban on foreign nationals serving as main pilots on domestic flights. Airlines that relied on the exemption may now face pressure to recruit or train more Thai pilots to cover staffing shortages.

American tourist Nick Nayersina urged travellers to be cautious after a black henna face tattoo left him with severe blisters and possible permanent scarring. The reaction likely came from PPD, a chemical banned for skin use in many Western countries but still used in some tourist areas. Doctors warn that black henna can cause long-term skin damage and stress that visitors should check local safety standards before getting temporary tattoos.

Immigration officers at Phuket International Airport arrested a 41-year-old Austrian after spotting forged entry and exit stamps in his passport. They also found he had overstayed his visa by 578 days. Police are investigating how he obtained the fake stamps and whether others assisted him. Authorities say overstays already carry heavy penalties, and adding forgery makes the offence far more serious.

Police are searching for four foreign suspects who allegedly stole wallets and cardholders from a leather shop in the Botanica mall in Patong. CCTV footage shows the group entering together, distracting staff, and slipping items from the counter. The store owner released the footage online to warn other businesses. Although officers have not disclosed the value of the stolen goods, they say shoplifting cases in tourist areas are rising and need stronger prevention measures.

A road-rage incident in Pattaya shocked viewers after a video captured a car driver ramming a scooter carrying his girlfriend and two others. The crash unfolded on Soi Buakhao during heavy traffic. Witnesses say the man got out of his vehicle and confronted the victims before bystanders intervened. Police are reviewing the footage and considering charges for reckless driving and assault.

Thai YouTuber Jaturong “Jack” Papho faced backlash after posting a video of himself dancing on a car roof at a famous Mount Fuji photo spot. Critics accused him of embarrassing Thailand abroad, and some urged Japan’s embassy to block his return. The clip shows him climbing onto a minivan outside a Lawson convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko town while friends applauded. After responding sarcastically to critics, he later issued an apology.

Thailand’s Cabinet declared five indigenous cat breeds—Suphalak, Korat, Siamese, Konja and Khao Manee—as national “pet treasures.” The move aims to preserve their genetic heritage and prevent misclassification overseas. These breeds have deep cultural and historical roots in Thai tradition. Officials hope the designation will strengthen Thailand’s soft power, raise public awareness and support conservation efforts.