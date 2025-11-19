Nigerian man arrested for selling cocaine at Patong Hospital

A Nigerian man was arrested in Patong after undercover police caught him selling cocaine during a sting operation in a hospital car park at night.

Patong Police have arrested a 31 year old man following a sting operation that caught him red-handed selling cocaine in the parking lot of Patong Hospital yesterday, November 18.

The operation was launched at 6.55pm under the command of Patong Police Superintendent Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat. The undercover bust was executed by a team led by Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Chumphusang, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, and Lt. Col. Saran Chaiwut, Chief of the Investigation Division.

According to police, investigators arranged a controlled purchase valued at 6,000 baht. During the exchange, the suspect handed over two plastic bags containing a total of approximately 1.10 grammes of cocaine. Officers moved in immediately and placed the Nigerian national under arrest.

Police confirmed that the suspect was charged with the distribution of a Category 2 narcotic (cocaine) without a licence. His name has not been disclosed in the official report released to the public.

Both the suspect and the seized drugs were transported to Patong Police Station for processing and further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

The arrest is part of a wider crackdown on drug activity in Phuket’s popular nightlife areas, as local police intensify efforts to dismantle narcotics networks operating in tourist zones. Police have reiterated their zero-tolerance stance on drug-related offences and warned that operations targeting street-level and mid-level dealers will continue.

Patong Police urge the public and tourists to report suspicious activity and remind foreign nationals that drug trafficking and possession carry severe penalties under Thai law, including long prison sentences and hefty fines.

In similar news, one of two Nigerian men attempted to swallow drugs as immigration officers moved in during a sting operation in Pattaya on October 29.

Chon Buri Immigration Police launched the operation after receiving a tip-off about suspected Nigerian drug dealers operating in the area.