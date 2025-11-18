Thai YouTuber under fire for dancing on car at Mount Fuji photo spot

A Thai YouTuber has come under fire after filming himself dancing on top of a car at a well-known Mount Fuji photo spot, sparking outrage online and calls from Thai netizens for the Japanese Embassy to ban him from re-entering Japan.

The YouTuber, Jaturong “Jack” Papho, better known as Jack Papho, shared the video on his Facebook and TikTok accounts yesterday, November 17, with the caption, “I don’t care [about] those who look down on me. #JackPapho”

The video was filmed outside the well-known Lawson Kawaguchiko-Ekimae branch in Fujikawaguchiko town, Yamanashi prefecture. The location, at the northern foothills of Mount Fuji, is one of the most photographed viewpoints for tourists.

Tourists and locals at the scene filmed the moment Jack climbed onto the roof of a minivan and danced while his friends cheered him on.

Jack’s behaviour was met with intense criticism from Thai social media users, who accused him of embarrassing Thai people and damaging the reputation of Thai tourists abroad. Many voiced concerns that his stunt could make Japanese residents view Thai tourists negatively.

The backlash grew after Jack responded to criticism with sarcastic comments such as, “Are they going to know that I’m Thai?”, “Don’t be too angry, it increases your blood sugar levels.”, “Why don’t you complain when I did this in India? You love Japanese people more than Indians? Are you racist?”

Jack’s wife, Jariya “Tangmo” Rangwiroon, took to Facebook to distance herself and her son from the controversy. She said she had warned Jack not to behave in such a way, adding that she did not support his actions.

Popular travel blogger, Ploypailin “Ploy” Tangprapaporn, widely known as Pigkaploy, also criticised Jack, explaining that Japan is facing severe overtourism issues and that locals are increasingly frustrated by inconsiderate behaviour.

Ploy noted that several destinations across Japan have tightened rules, limited photography spots, and imposed fines on tourists who ignore regulations. She said Jack’s actions were exactly the kind of behaviour that residents are tired of seeing.

She added that his refusal to listen to warnings was the most concerning part and ended her post saying…

“You can enjoy travel in the way you want, but don’t forget that our actions reflect the image of Thai people in the international eye.”

Many Thai netizens flooded the Facebook page of the Japanese Embassy in Thailand to apologise for Jack’s behaviour, with some urging Japan to ban him from entering the country. An administrator of the page, J-doradic, claimed he had forwarded the video to Japanese police in hopes of legal consequences.

Jack eventually issued a public apology but insisted he would not delete the video.

“I don’t delete the video because I don’t want to escape from the problem. This is a mistake that will help me improve myself. I admit to all the complaints. Sorry everyone.”

Some fans expressed support, while others said their opinion of him had changed after the incident.