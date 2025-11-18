4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall

A group of foreigners remain at large after allegedly stealing wallets and cardholders from a leather goods store in a shopping mall in Patong, Phuket.

The owner of a leather goods store in The Botanica shopping mall in Patong shared CCTV footage of the theft with the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page yesterday, November 17, to warn other business operators in the province.

The footage, timestamped around 8pm, shows four foreigners entering the store together. A man in a white shirt approached the cashier to speak with the staff, while the other three browsed the shelves.

While the worker was distracted, two women were seen stealing items, one placing products into a paper bag, and another hiding two items behind her mobile phone.

The women then left the store, followed by the two men. The store owner confirmed the stolen items included wallets and cardholders, but did not specify their value.

A massage shop worker in the same mall said the group had used their services around 6pm that day. A Thai man, believed to work at the hotel where the suspects were staying, identified the man in the white shirt as Omar Youssef.

According to the hotel worker, Youssef was demanding and caused a scene after being denied a refund for breakfast, which he had asked to be served in the afternoon.

One Facebook user claimed the suspects may be Jordanian nationals, but police have yet to confirm their identities or report any arrests.

A similar incident was reported the day before, also in Phuket. In that case, a foreign man was caught on CCTV stealing a pair of pink-lensed sunglasses worth 199 baht.

The footage showed him trying on multiple pairs, placing one on the top shelf, and later slipping them into his trouser pocket before walking out. That suspect also remains at large.