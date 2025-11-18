4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 18, 2025, 2:50 PM
300 1 minute read
4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A group of foreigners remain at large after allegedly stealing wallets and cardholders from a leather goods store in a shopping mall in Patong, Phuket.

The owner of a leather goods store in The Botanica shopping mall in Patong shared CCTV footage of the theft with the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page yesterday, November 17, to warn other business operators in the province.

The footage, timestamped around 8pm, shows four foreigners entering the store together. A man in a white shirt approached the cashier to speak with the staff, while the other three browsed the shelves.

While the worker was distracted, two women were seen stealing items, one placing products into a paper bag, and another hiding two items behind her mobile phone.

Four foreign thieves at large in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

The women then left the store, followed by the two men. The store owner confirmed the stolen items included wallets and cardholders, but did not specify their value.

A massage shop worker in the same mall said the group had used their services around 6pm that day. A Thai man, believed to work at the hotel where the suspects were staying, identified the man in the white shirt as Omar Youssef.

According to the hotel worker, Youssef was demanding and caused a scene after being denied a refund for breakfast, which he had asked to be served in the afternoon.

Related Articles
Foreigners steals at Phuket mall
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

One Facebook user claimed the suspects may be Jordanian nationals, but police have yet to confirm their identities or report any arrests.

A similar incident was reported the day before, also in Phuket. In that case, a foreign man was caught on CCTV stealing a pair of pink-lensed sunglasses worth 199 baht.

The footage showed him trying on multiple pairs, placing one on the top shelf, and later slipping them into his trouser pocket before walking out. That suspect also remains at large.

Latest Thailand News
Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby

20 minutes ago
Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend&#8217;s scooter in road rage attack (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend’s scooter in road rage attack (video)

21 minutes ago
Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured

56 minutes ago
4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall

58 minutes ago
What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand | Thaiger Education

What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand

1 hour ago
Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice | Thaiger Business News

Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice

1 hour ago
Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV

2 hours ago
Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute | Thaiger Politics News

Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute

2 hours ago
Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes

2 hours ago
Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens

3 hours ago
Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain

3 hours ago
Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat | Thaiger Politics News

Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat

4 hours ago
Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok 2025

4 hours ago
Thai man dies in suspected suicide after driving pickup off bridge in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man dies in suspected suicide after driving pickup off bridge in Phuket

4 hours ago
Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia&#8217;s Poipet | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia’s Poipet

4 hours ago
Thai YouTuber under fire for dancing on car at Mount Fuji photo spot | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai YouTuber under fire for dancing on car at Mount Fuji photo spot

5 hours ago
Thai woman arrested in Samut Prakan for selling explicit content | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman arrested in Samut Prakan for selling explicit content

5 hours ago
Phuket knife threat ends with man shot in leg during clash | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket knife threat ends with man shot in leg during clash

5 hours ago
Brake failure kills truck driver in fiery Sri Racha pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brake failure kills truck driver in fiery Sri Racha pile-up

5 hours ago
Supreme Court orders Thaksin to pay 17.6 billion baht in Shin Corp tax case | Thaiger Thailand News

Supreme Court orders Thaksin to pay 17.6 billion baht in Shin Corp tax case

6 hours ago
Canadian tourist drowns after losing consciousness at Koh Phi Phi | Thaiger South Thailand News

Canadian tourist drowns after losing consciousness at Koh Phi Phi

6 hours ago
Broke online seller robs Bangkok petrol station with fake gun | Thaiger Bangkok News

Broke online seller robs Bangkok petrol station with fake gun

6 hours ago
Revered foreign monk hospitalised after fall in Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Revered foreign monk hospitalised after fall in Udon Thani temple

6 hours ago
More cold weather and heavy rain forecasted for Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

More cold weather and heavy rain forecasted for Thailand

6 hours ago
Top 10 best marketing agencies in Thailand (2026 edition) | Thaiger Digital Marketing

Top 10 best marketing agencies in Thailand (2026 edition)

8 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 18, 2025, 2:50 PM
300 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.