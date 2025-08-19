Thailand video news | Fatal Pattaya Crash, ‘TouristDigiPay’ crypto-to-baht pilot initiative to boost tourism spending

Thailand video news | Fatal Pattaya Crash, ‘TouristDigiPay’ crypto-to-baht pilot initiative to boost tourism spending | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Alex reports on a range of stories from across the country. Highlights include an investigation into Jay Fai’s crab omelette pricing, a fatal motorbike stunt in Pattaya, and a Dutch-Thai couple’s escape from border clashes. Other stories cover public outrage over a tourist assault in Patong, the arrest of an Australian drug smuggler, and a crypto-to-baht pilot project aimed at boosting tourism. Alex also looks at Bangkok’s new rooftop garden in Silom and a viral clip of a stray dog in Songkhla that touched hearts online.

Jay Fai Under Investigation After YouTuber Alleges 4,000-Baht Charge for Crab Omelette

Consumer protection officials in Bangkok are investigating Jay Fai’s pricing after YouTuber Pitchaya “Peachii” Chaychana reported being billed 4,000 baht for a crab omelette listed at 1,500 baht. Peachii said she ordered no upgrades and only learned of the inflated price when the bill arrived. She acknowledged the crab’s quality but stressed that menus should list optional add-ons and staff should warn customers of premium versions. The Department of Internal Trade is reviewing whether Jay Fai’s pricing meets regulations.

Fatal Pattaya Crash: Woman Dies After British Motorbike Stunt

On August 14 in Pattaya, a British man performing stunts on his motorbike hit a Thai woman named Jurairat. She died in the hospital on August 17. CCTV footage and eyewitnesses contradicted the suspect’s denial, prompting police to flag his passport to prevent his escape. He initially faced charges of reckless driving and endangerment, but may now face upgraded charges for causing death. The crash sparked public anger, with many calling for equal enforcement regardless of nationality.

Dutch-Thai Couple Shares Harrowing Escape From Border Clashes With Ambassadors

A Dutch man and his Thai wife, residents of Si Saket, described their escape from border clashes during a meeting with the Dutch ambassador. Thai officials took ambassadors from 33 countries to inspect alleged minefields, aiming to prove Cambodia violated the Ottawa Treaty. The couple shared their experiences and insisted Thailand acted only in defence. Their story supported Thailand’s position in the international dispute.

Public Outcry After Tourists Brutally Assault Local Man in Patong

A viral video shows several foreign men beating a Thai man in Patong while he hid under a table. Onlookers stood by without helping. The clip triggered outrage online, with Facebook users slamming weak law enforcement and accusing authorities of protecting foreigners. Many also condemned bystanders for doing nothing. Authorities have not issued a statement, intensifying frustration among locals demanding accountability.

Australian Man Arrested for Smuggling 4.26 kg of ‘Ice’ Through Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai officers arrested a 68-year-old Australian at Suvarnabhumi Airport after finding 4.26 kilograms of meth hidden in soap bars and luggage. The drugs were worth about 1.28 million baht. Customs, the Airport Interdiction Task Force, ONCB, and NSB collaborated using intelligence and X-ray scans. Police booked the man under several drug and smuggling charges. The arrest adds to a rising number of drug busts this fiscal year.

‘TouristDigiPay’ Crypto-to-Baht Pilot Initiative to Boost Tourism Spending

The Finance Ministry launched “TouristDigiPay,” a pilot program that lets tourists convert crypto into baht via SEC-regulated operators and Bank of Thailand e-wallets. The 18-month trial aims to raise spending by 10%, injecting about 175 billion baht into the economy. Tourists pay using QR codes at approved shops, with monthly limits of 500,000 baht for large vendors and 50,000 baht for small ones. The system includes strict KYC and anti-money laundering checks. If successful, officials may expand it beyond 2025 to cover real estate and yachts.

Bangkok Unveils Thailand’s Largest Rooftop Garden in Silom’s Revival

On September 3, Bangkok will open Thailand’s largest rooftop garden atop the Dusit Central Park project in Silom. The 11,200-sqm space features native plants, accessible walkways, and sustainability design. It can host 1,000 visitors daily, with pre-registration required. Attractions include a Food Passage, amphitheatre, Bird Nest outlook, tiered walkways, and QR-linked plant info. The mixed-use project, worth 46 billion baht, also includes hotels, offices, retail, and residences. The shopping centre opens on September 4, while 91% of condos have already sold ahead of completion in 2026.

Viral Video of Stray Dog Begging for Claw-Machine Toy Warms Songkhla

A stray dog named Choki melted hearts on TikTok after a video showed him staring at a toy inside a claw machine in Songkhla. TikToker Kannika “View” Eabsamrong, who feeds Choki and his siblings, spent 200 baht to win the toy for him. The clip went viral, with users offering toys and urging her to adopt him. Choki’s gentle reaction highlighted her bond with the strays and drew positive attention to animal welfare.

