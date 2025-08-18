Jay Fai under scrutiny after YouTuber charged 4,000 baht for crab omelette

Consumer officials step in as diners share stories of unpredictable bills

Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ The Earth and ชะนีพีชชี่ & สตีเฟ่นโอปป้า

The Department of Internal Trade announced plans to investigate food pricing at the Michelin-recommended restaurant Jay Fai in Bangkok, after a well-known YouTuber claimed she was charged 4,000 baht for a crab omelette that should have cost 1,500 baht according to the menu.

Thai YouTuber Pitchaya “Peachii” Chaychana, better known as Peachii Stephen Oppa, shared her experience on X on August 15, saying she was confused by the price.

Jay Fai’s crab omelette cost me 4,000 baht. I admit the crab meat was of very good quality – sweet and delicious – but I did not order any special options. No one informed me that the price would differ from the menu list, which states 1,500 baht. I only realised the price of the dish when I received the bill. Such a confusing, random price,” she wrote.

Peachii said that while taste and value are subjective, the discrepancy between the listed price and the bill was upsetting despite the quality of the food. She suggested the restaurant should list a price range in the menu to inform customers.

She added that her foreign friend enjoyed the meal but was equally shocked by the final bill.

Jay Fai | Photo by Yoav Aziz via Unsplash

Some netizens questioned why Peachii did not raise the issue when paying. She replied that she did, and the restaurant staff explained that her omelette had been made with premium crab meat sourced differently from the regular option.

Peachii insisted the price should have been made clear in the menu and that staff should have asked if she wanted the premium version. She added she had never encountered a restaurant operating in this way.

Jay Fai Bangkok crab omelette
Photo via Michelin Guide

Several netizens shared similar experiences under Peachii’s post, saying prices at Jay Fai were often inconsistent and unpredictable. Some admitted they tried the restaurant only once due to its fame but would never return because of the high cost.

Many urged Peachii to report the matter to the Department of Internal Trade or the Office of the Consumer Protection Board to prevent other customers being taken advantage of.

The post quickly went viral, prompting the Internal Trade Department to respond. Officials told ThaiRath that they planned to investigate the issue very soon.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
