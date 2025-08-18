Dutch man and Thai wife recount escape from border clashes to ambassador

A Dutch man, who has a Thai wife, recounted the moment when he and his family escaped border clashes and claimed Cambodia initiated the violent attack during a meeting with the Ambassador of the Netherlands.

Thai Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiamphongsa and Royal Thai Army Spokesperson Winthai Suwaree led ambassadors and representatives from 33 countries and international organisations to survey areas in Si Saket province affected by the clashes.

The tour aimed to present the international community with evidence of areas impacted by anti-personnel mines allegedly planted by the Cambodian military in Si Saket and other affected locations. The purpose was to present factual evidence clarifying Thailand’s actions and position in the conflict.

Thailand also sought to highlight that Cambodia deliberately violated the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, also known as the Ottawa Convention.

During the tour, the Dutch man and his wife, Phitsamai Angkana, took the opportunity to speak with the Dutch ambassador about their ordeal.

The couple explained that they had moved to Si Saket two years ago and had endured the same hardships as residents as a result of the border clashes. They said they had narrowly escaped Cambodian attacks and wished to share their truth with the ambassador.

Loading…

Phitsamai stated that she and her husband wanted to emphasise that Thailand had not instigated the violence and also wished the ambassador to know that a Dutch national had personally experienced the events.

Channel 7 did not report the ambassador’s direct response to the couple. The media outlet noted only that the meeting was brief and that the ambassador smiled and waved in greeting.

According to the latest update, no further major or violent clashes have been reported since the signing of the third ceasefire agreement. However, on August 12 in Surin, another Thai soldier stepped on a landmine and lost a leg.

Thailand is now urging Cambodia to clear all remaining landmines in line with the Ottawa Convention, but no agreement has yet been reached.