Dutch man and Thai wife recount escape from border clashes to ambassador

Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ มาเด้อกินข้าว

A Dutch man, who has a Thai wife, recounted the moment when he and his family escaped border clashes and claimed Cambodia initiated the violent attack during a meeting with the Ambassador of the Netherlands.

Thai Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiamphongsa and Royal Thai Army Spokesperson Winthai Suwaree led ambassadors and representatives from 33 countries and international organisations to survey areas in Si Saket province affected by the clashes.

The tour aimed to present the international community with evidence of areas impacted by anti-personnel mines allegedly planted by the Cambodian military in Si Saket and other affected locations. The purpose was to present factual evidence clarifying Thailand’s actions and position in the conflict.

Thailand also sought to highlight that Cambodia deliberately violated the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, also known as the Ottawa Convention.

During the tour, the Dutch man and his wife, Phitsamai Angkana, took the opportunity to speak with the Dutch ambassador about their ordeal.

International ambassadors and representatives visit Si Saket
Photo via Facebook/ กระทรวงการต่างประเทศ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand

The couple explained that they had moved to Si Saket two years ago and had endured the same hardships as residents as a result of the border clashes. They said they had narrowly escaped Cambodian attacks and wished to share their truth with the ambassador.

Phitsamai stated that she and her husband wanted to emphasise that Thailand had not instigated the violence and also wished the ambassador to know that a Dutch national had personally experienced the events.

Photo via Facebook/ มาเด้อกินข้าว

Channel 7 did not report the ambassador’s direct response to the couple. The media outlet noted only that the meeting was brief and that the ambassador smiled and waved in greeting.

According to the latest update, no further major or violent clashes have been reported since the signing of the third ceasefire agreement. However, on August 12 in Surin, another Thai soldier stepped on a landmine and lost a leg.

Thailand is now urging Cambodia to clear all remaining landmines in line with the Ottawa Convention, but no agreement has yet been reached.

Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
