Stray dog in Songkhla melts hearts begging for toy from claw machine

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
Photo via TikTok/ @i.view12

A stray dog in the southern province of Songkhla has gone viral on Thai TikTok after being filmed begging for a toy from a claw machine. The TikToker who captured the moment was praised by netizens for giving the dog his first-ever toy.

The videos were shared by 23 year old Kannika “View” Eabsamrong, on her TikTok account, @i.view12, on Friday, August 15. In the first clip, the male stray dog, named Choki by View, was seen climbing onto the claw machine outside a convenience store, gazing longingly at the dolls inside.

In the second video, View attempted to win a toy for Choki but failed. Fortunately, in a later update, she revealed she had spent 200 baht on the machine before finally securing a doll for the dog. Choki sniffed his new toy, nibbled at it, and gently pawed it in delight.

View explained in the comments that she and her family regularly feed Choki and his siblings, who have been living outside her home since they were puppies. She also provides flea and tick medication for the strays but has not claimed official ownership.

The heart-warming clips sparked a flood of reactions. Some netizens offered to send more toys, while others urged View to find permanent homes for Choki and his siblings. Many encouraged her to adopt Choki herself, as he appeared attached to her.

Stray dog begs for toy
Photo via TikTok/ @i.view12

They commented…

“Help him please!”

“Can I give you money to buy dolls for him?”

“Adorable, I’ve never seen a stray dog want toys.”

“He just wants a friend!”

“I want him to have a home!”

“Aww, that’s so cute. Thank you for getting it for the dog.”

Thai TikToker wins claw machine to get doll for stray dog
Photo via TikTok/ @i.view12

In an interview with Channel 7, View said her family would continue caring for Choki and the other strays as best they could. However, she declined offers of toy donations, explaining that she worried it might become overwhelming for the dogs.

Thai stray dog requests toy
Photo via TikTok/ @i.view12
@i.view12

ก็เราอยากได้นิ่#หมาน่ารัก #หมาตลก #หมาจร

♬ why? why? Exciting cute BGM – NaruIDEA

@i.view12

พยายามคีบให้แล้ว แต่ไม่ได้จริงๆเจ้าโชกี้ #หมาน่ารัก #หมาตลก #หมาจร

♬ Meow number 16 – The kitten’s nose – AtilaKw

@i.view12

คีบให้น้องได้แล้วนะครับ หมดไป200เลย#หมาน่ารัก #หมาตลก #หมาจร

♬ Cute cartoon sound(811500) – tomotam

3 hours ago
Last Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
