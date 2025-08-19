Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage

The father of a Thai soldier who shot two civilians before taking his own life in Surin province dismissed an emotional breakdown as the motive for the shooting and urged the Royal Thai Army (RTA) to conduct a further investigation.

Private Ratthapoom Thepsiri was found dead in a forest in Kap Choeng district on August 15, after he shot two men with an M16 rifle at about 12.45am on the same day. The RTA confirmed that Ratthapoom had committed suicide.

The two victims, 32 year old Anuwat Singcha and 35 year old Wutthana Naprakone, were rushed to the hospital and were later confirmed to be in a stable condition.

The initial motive reported was that Ratthapoom acted under stress and pressure stemming from the ongoing conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Ratthapoom’s family told the media that the soldier had never displayed aggressive behaviour but believed that the stress from the clashes and feelings of homesickness might have triggered his violent actions.

However, some netizens claiming to be locals in the area have offered a different explanation for Ratthapoom’s actions.

One Thai man alleged that Anuwat and Wutthana were known locally as heavy drinkers who frequently played loud music outside their home, despite repeated complaints from neighbours. According to him, locals were afraid to confront them out of fear that they might retaliate.

The man further alleged that Ratthapoom did not shoot them because of stress from the border conflict, but rather because they insulted him and other soldiers.

He claimed that Ratthapoom approached Anuwat and Wutthana while they were drinking and asked them to turn the music down, as it was disturbing officers monitoring drones and the border situation.

The two men reportedly refused and mocked him, allegedly saying, “Soldiers here are useless. You cannot do anything about the clashes.” This, according to the account, triggered the shooting.

During Ratthapoom’s funeral yesterday, August 18, his father, 51 year old Prayoon, told reporters that he wanted the media to stop describing his son as a deranged soldier. He urged the RTA to investigate rumours about insults circulating online, insisting that the truth about what had happened to his son should be revealed.

Prayoon also stated that he wanted the RTA to take responsibility for the loss. He concluded by saying that he misses his son every day.

The RTA has not yet responded to Prayoon’s request for an investigation into the real motive behind the shooting, but promised to take care of Ratthapoom’s family in recognition of his sacrifice and service during the clashes at Prasat Ta Kwai.