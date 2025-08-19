Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage

Locals allege insults made by 2 victims initiated the violent response

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
252 2 minutes read
Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage | Thaiger
Ratthapoom's father and younger sister | Photo via Facebook/ Aomwannee Aotngam

The father of a Thai soldier who shot two civilians before taking his own life in Surin province dismissed an emotional breakdown as the motive for the shooting and urged the Royal Thai Army (RTA) to conduct a further investigation.

Private Ratthapoom Thepsiri was found dead in a forest in Kap Choeng district on August 15, after he shot two men with an M16 rifle at about 12.45am on the same day. The RTA confirmed that Ratthapoom had committed suicide.

The two victims, 32 year old Anuwat Singcha and 35 year old Wutthana Naprakone, were rushed to the hospital and were later confirmed to be in a stable condition.

The initial motive reported was that Ratthapoom acted under stress and pressure stemming from the ongoing conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Ratthapoom’s family told the media that the soldier had never displayed aggressive behaviour but believed that the stress from the clashes and feelings of homesickness might have triggered his violent actions.

However, some netizens claiming to be locals in the area have offered a different explanation for Ratthapoom’s actions.

Soldier's father denies emotional breakdown as motive of his son's rampage
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพภาคที่ 2

One Thai man alleged that Anuwat and Wutthana were known locally as heavy drinkers who frequently played loud music outside their home, despite repeated complaints from neighbours. According to him, locals were afraid to confront them out of fear that they might retaliate.

Related Articles

The man further alleged that Ratthapoom did not shoot them because of stress from the border conflict, but rather because they insulted him and other soldiers.

He claimed that Ratthapoom approached Anuwat and Wutthana while they were drinking and asked them to turn the music down, as it was disturbing officers monitoring drones and the border situation.

The two men reportedly refused and mocked him, allegedly saying, “Soldiers here are useless. You cannot do anything about the clashes.” This, according to the account, triggered the shooting.

Locals share insults by victims led to shooting by soldier in Surin
Photo via Facebook/ Aomwannee Aotngam

During Ratthapoom’s funeral yesterday, August 18, his father, 51 year old Prayoon, told reporters that he wanted the media to stop describing his son as a deranged soldier. He urged the RTA to investigate rumours about insults circulating online, insisting that the truth about what had happened to his son should be revealed.

Prayoon also stated that he wanted the RTA to take responsibility for the loss. He concluded by saying that he misses his son every day.

The RTA has not yet responded to Prayoon’s request for an investigation into the real motive behind the shooting, but promised to take care of Ratthapoom’s family in recognition of his sacrifice and service during the clashes at Prasat Ta Kwai.

Latest Thailand News
Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse

8 minutes ago
Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand

23 minutes ago
Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam | Thaiger Crime News

Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam

25 minutes ago
Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory

36 minutes ago
Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle

47 minutes ago
Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down

52 minutes ago
Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video)

2 hours ago
Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage | Thaiger Thailand News

Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage

2 hours ago
Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme

3 hours ago
Pheu Thai backs PM Shinawatra amid court ruling on leaked audio | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai backs PM Shinawatra amid court ruling on leaked audio

3 hours ago
Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man

3 hours ago
Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand

3 hours ago
Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list

3 hours ago
Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk | Thaiger Thailand News

Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk

3 hours ago
Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny

4 hours ago
Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel

4 hours ago
Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake | Thaiger Thailand News

Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake

4 hours ago
SAO wins transparency award despite collapsed building scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

SAO wins transparency award despite collapsed building scandal

4 hours ago
Lampang motorcycle thief caught with screwdriver method in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Lampang motorcycle thief caught with screwdriver method in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Cockfighting champ: Korat rooster sold for 6.5 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Cockfighting champ: Korat rooster sold for 6.5 million baht

4 hours ago
Former traffic officer survives horrific crash thanks to amulet | Thaiger Road deaths

Former traffic officer survives horrific crash thanks to amulet

4 hours ago
Massive drug haul found floating in Samut Songkhram canal | Thaiger Crime News

Massive drug haul found floating in Samut Songkhram canal

4 hours ago
Drunken blunder: Pattaya waitress’s bike stolen outside bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken blunder: Pattaya waitress’s bike stolen outside bar

4 hours ago
Man arrested after gold theft attempt at Lotus Mall in Tak | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested after gold theft attempt at Lotus Mall in Tak

4 hours ago
Khon Kaen murder: man killed in drinking dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen murder: man killed in drinking dispute

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
252 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x