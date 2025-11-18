Thailand video news | Thailand lodges a letter to the UN accusing Cambodia of border aggression, American tourist KO’d after one punch in Bangla Road brawl

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia at the UN, a major tax ruling against Thaksin Shinawatra, and two strange crime stories involving a cross-dressing thief and a naked biker.

Thailand lodged a formal letter with the UN, accusing Cambodia of laying landmines in Sisaket province and escalating border tensions. Officials say four Thai soldiers suffered serious injuries, including one who lost a leg after stepping on a newly planted mine. Thailand claims the device was deliberately placed in recent days. The government is urging Cambodia to stop hostile actions and return to dialogue to avoid further conflict.

Thailand’s Supreme Court ordered former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to pay 17.6 billion baht in taxes linked to the 2006 sale of Shin Corporation. The ruling overturns previous decisions and allows the Revenue Department to collect the tax. This setback adds pressure to Thaksin’s legal and political challenges, while several other cases remain unresolved.

A fight on Phuket’s Bangla Road ended when an American tourist was knocked unconscious by another foreigner. A video shows a man in a white shirt punching the tourist, who fell instantly. Phuket Tourist Police responded, yet the attacker’s identity remains unknown. Authorities are checking whether a complaint was filed. The incident raises fresh safety concerns in Phuket’s busy nightlife district.

Police in Saraburi arrested a 29-year-old man accused of intentionally spreading HIV in the LGBTQ+ community. Authorities say he traded unprotected sex for drugs, despite knowing his HIV status. The case has alarmed public health officials, who are coordinating with drug enforcement teams. It underscores the links between addiction, exploitation, and disease transmission.

Bangkok police arrested a 23-year-old former conscript accused of robbing a convenience store while disguised as a woman and armed with a knife. The robbery took place around 1:50 am in Soi Rama IX 57, and the suspect allegedly stole about 10,000 baht. CCTV footage showed him threatening staff before fleeing. Officers later tracked him to his residence and charged him with robbery. The case highlights the risks faced by late-night retail workers.

Residents in Kamphaeng Phet were shocked when a foreign man in his 30s entered a convenience store naked and later rode away on a motorcycle. Police found him at a nearby residence wearing only shorts. He admitted that alcohol and personal stress drove his behaviour. Officers fined him for public indecency. The incident has renewed discussions about public safety, mental health, and alcohol misuse among foreign residents.

Singapore’s courts sentenced an Australian man to nine days in jail after he jumped a barricade and grabbed Ariana Grande at a film premiere. Identified as 26-year-old Johnson Wen, he has a history of being a serial intruder at events. Security intervened and stopped a second attempt to reach the star. Wen later admitted guilt and promised not to repeat the behaviour. Under Singapore law, he could have faced up to three months in prison.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri is inviting the public to name its female Malayan tapir born on 28 September. The calf, born to 14-year-old New Year and 12-year-old Tulya, is healthy and active. People can vote for three shortlisted names and join a contest for prizes including 3,000 baht, zoo memberships and themed blankets. The campaign aims to promote conservation awareness and community participation.