Former soldier arrested for robbery in Bangkok, disguised as woman

Police have arrested a 23 year old former conscript accused of a convenience store robbery in Bangkok while disguised as a woman, pocketing around 10,000 baht in cash.

The suspect, identified only as Thanathon, was apprehended yesterday, November 16, at a condominium in the Ramkhamhaeng area by officers from Bangkok Metropolitan Police Division 4 and Hua Mak Police Station. Items seized at the scene included a wig, a Toyota Yaris Ativ sedan, and clothing believed to have been used during the crime.

The arrest followed an incident on November 12 at around 1.50am, when police received a report that a person dressed in women’s clothing had used a knife to threaten staff at a convenience store in Soi Rama IX 57, Hua Mak subdistrict, Bang Kapi district, escaping with approximately 10,000 baht in cash.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and traced the suspect’s escape route. Surveillance revealed that the suspect used a grey Toyota Yaris with Bangkok registration plates. Further investigation led officers to the suspect’s residence, where an arrest was made.

During questioning, Thanathon confessed to committing the robbery. He admitted to using a wig and female-style clothing to conceal his identity and mislead law enforcement. While he claimed at the time of the robbery that he needed money to care for a sick child, police confirmed he has no children.

KhaoSod reported that Thanathon was unemployed and acted out of financial distress, seeking money to repay debt and cover daily expenses.

Prior to the incident, he allegedly drove around the area to scout the location, then parked nearby. He changed into different clothing and avoided CCTV cameras where possible. After committing the robbery, he returned via the same route and discarded the disguise before driving away.

Thanathon has been charged with armed robbery and was transferred to Hua Mak Police Station for legal proceedings. The investigation is ongoing.