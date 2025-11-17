American man knocked out in Bangla Road fight

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Phuket Tourist Police officers rushed to assist an American man who lost consciousness on Bangla Road after he got into a fight with another foreigner last night, November 16.

The Phuket Times Facebook page reposted a video of the physical altercation between two foreign men on Bangla Road with a caption reading, “Bangla Stadium! Free great boxing show! One punch knockout!”

The video showed two foreign men, one wearing a white shirt and the other an orange shirt, exchanging punches before the man in white delivered a knockout blow, leaving the man in orange lying unconscious on the ground.

The winning fighter walked away from the scene, leaving witnesses and Phuket Tourist Police officers to provide first aid to the injured man. One of the foreign witnesses, wearing a blue T-shirt, was seen lightly tapping the injured man’s face until he regained consciousness.

The official Facebook page of the Tourist Police reported that the foreigner sustained a wound near his left eyebrow. Officers called the Kusoldham Patong Rescue Foundation to transport the man to the hospital.

American man unconscious on Bangla Road
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The man in the orange shirt was later identified as an American national, while the identity of the other foreign national remains unknown. Reports have not indicated whether the injured party has filed a complaint.

A similar case transpired previously in June, where two tourists clashed with a group of Thai men on Bangla Road, ending with the tourists lying unconscious on the ground.

Foreigners altercation on Bangla Road Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

In May, a fight among Thai ladyboys went viral on Thai social media, though the motive behind the altercation remains unknown.

Another physical altercation on Bangla Road was reported in April involving two foreign men, whose identities and motives were not disclosed.

In a separate incident, two foreign men, later identified as Israeli nationals, were injured by a group of four to five transwomen on Bangla Road.

