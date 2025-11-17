Thai man accused of intentionally spreading HIV, offering sex for drugs

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 17, 2025, 2:28 PM
Photo via Kaojorleuk

A man in the central province of Saraburi was accused of intentionally spreading HIV within the LGBTQIA+ community and trading sex for drugs.

The complainant, identified only as A, contacted news agencies on November 16, saying he wanted the 29 year old man, referred to as Joe, to face legal punishment and hoped to issue a warning to LGBTQIA+ people in Saraburi and Khon Kaen.

A explained that his younger brother had been in a relationship with Joe and later discovered that Joe was HIV positive after finding medicine that Joe had hidden. Joe stated that he had not disclosed his HIV status because A’s brother had never asked.

Following a test in September, A’s brother discovered he was also HIV positive and subsequently ended the relationship. However, Joe allegedly threatened to harm him if he told anyone about his status.

According to A, Joe had contracted HIV while studying in Khon Kaen province. He reportedly used crystal meth and engaged in group sex without protection, increasing his drug use over time and experiencing heightened sexual arousal as a result.

Thai man spreads HIV and trades sex for drugs in Saraburi, Chon Buri, Khon Kaen
Photo via Kaojorleuk

A also claimed that Joe frequently visited public restrooms for peeping and masturbation. He allegedly approached people on dating applications for sex and traded sex for drugs, consistently engaging in unprotected sexual activity despite knowing the risk of spreading HIV.

Joe is said to have had sexual partners not only within Saraburi’s LGBTQIA+ community but also in Khon Kaen, Chon Buri, and Bangkok.

HIV spreader Saraburi
Photo via Kaojorleuk

In addition to the alleged sexual activities, Joe reportedly sold used underwear containing semen online for 400-500 baht and offered sexual services.

A said he wanted justice for his brother and sought to warn others about Joe’s behaviour, emphasising that he wished Joe to face legal consequences.

According to a report by Channel 7, police officers and local government officials have not yet commented on the matter.

