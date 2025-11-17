Thailand accuses Cambodia of border aggression in UN letter

Published: November 17, 2025, 3:56 PM
Cherdchai Chaivaivid in 2024, during a brief to underscore Thailand’s readiness to join the OECD | Photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Thailand has submitted a formal letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing Cambodia of ongoing hostile actions, including the recent placement of landmines and an armed cross-border confrontation. The Thai government has called for international accountability and an immediate halt to what it describes as repeated provocations.

The letter, dated November 14 and signed by Cherdchai Chaivaivid, Thailand’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, was addressed to Sierra Leone’s ambassador, who currently chairs the UNSC.

The letter outlines concerns over escalating tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, despite a joint declaration signed on October 26 in Kuala Lumpur by both nations’ prime ministers, under the facilitation of the ASEAN Chair and the President of the United States. The agreement aimed to promote the peaceful resolution of border issues and enhance cooperation, including humanitarian demining.

According to the letter, Thailand has upheld its commitments under the declaration, establishing a joint task force with Cambodia to coordinate demining efforts and prioritise affected areas. Both parties had reportedly agreed to begin clearance operations in Sa Kaeo province.

However, Thailand reported that on November 10, four Thai soldiers from the 1161st Infantry Company were seriously injured, one losing a leg, after stepping on a PMN-2 landmine in Sisaket province. Thai authorities assert that the mine was deliberately laid in recent days.

The letter, signed by Cherdchai Chaivaivid and addressed to Sierra Leone’s ambassador, who currently chairs the UNSC | Photo via Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Since July 16, there have been seven landmine-related incidents in Thai territory, resulting in permanent injuries to seven soldiers. Thailand considers the repeated use of landmines a deliberate act and a violation of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (APMBC), the UN Charter, and Thai sovereignty.

A formal complaint

The Thai government has also submitted a formal complaint to Japan’s Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament, who chairs the 22nd Meeting of States Parties to the APMBC.

In a separate incident on November 12, Thai forces stationed in Nong Ya Kaeo, Sa Kaeo province, reportedly came under fire from Cambodian troops, resulting in a brief exchange of gunfire. The Thai side described the incident as a clear violation of national sovereignty, stating that its response involved only proportional warning shots in self-defence.

Thailand condemned subsequent Cambodian media reports accusing Thailand of initiating the clash, calling them false and intended to deflect blame for the recent landmine incident.

As a result of the ongoing tensions, Thailand has announced a temporary suspension of its obligations under the October declaration, citing a lack of trust in Cambodia’s sincerity. However, Thailand said it would continue humanitarian demining operations and efforts to combat transnational fraud networks that impact civilians regionally and globally.

The Thai mission called on the international community to hold Cambodia accountable and urged the country to immediately cease all provocative actions, respect Thailand’s territorial integrity, and uphold its obligations under international law and the UN Charter.

Thailand has requested that the letter and its attachments be circulated to all Security Council members as an official UNSC document.

