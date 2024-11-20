Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok 2024

Thanksgiving Buffet at JW Cafe. Image via JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (Modified)

Are you planning to spend thanksgiving in Bangkok? Although Thanksgiving is not widely celebrated in Thailand, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, plus a slice of good ol’ American pie. After all, Bangkok is a melting pot of cultures, one that is full of amazing restaurants.

For some, celebrating Thanksgiving in Thailand is as much about enjoying great food as it is about embracing tradition. As Alex Latour of The Thaiger shares, “Usually, I would head to an American-owned establishment that is putting on some kind of special meal for the occasion.

It’s a difficult holiday to get a lot of celebration out of because it’s purely an American event, no other Western countries really participate, but it’s all about the great food!”

And delicious food is something Thailand has in abundance. Here are 10 places where you can celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok this November 2024.

13 Restaurants in Bangkok for a Thanksgiving feast 2024

JW Café at JW Marriott Bangkok

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, from 5.30pm to 10.00pm

Location: JW Café at JW Marriott Bangkok, 4 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Price: THB 2,811 net per person, including free-flow soft drinks

If you’re looking for all the comforting classics, then make your way to JW Café at JW Marriott Bangkok this Thanksgiving. We’re talking roasted Butterball turkey with chestnut stuffing, honey-glazed ham, roasted Kimbara Wagyu Cote de Boeuf served with red wine sauce, and everyone’s favourite festive dessert: pumpkin and pecan pie

But aside from all the nostalgic notes, JW Café also provide fresh seafood on ice. You can dive into a selection of fresh ocean delicacies, including king krab, pached river prawns, and oysters, as well as sushi and sashimi.

A takeaway menu is also available at Bangkok Baking Company for those planning a cosy at-home gathering.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, from 6.00pm to 10.30pm

Location: Orchid Café, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit,250 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Price: THB 3,178 net per adult

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit is marking Thanksgiving with two ways to celebrate. At Orchid Café, you can enjoy a one-night-only Thanksgiving Extravaganza, featuring traditional American dishes like roasted turkey, maple-glazed ham, and prime rib, alongside regional touches such as baked snapper with Thai herbs.

But if you prefer a home celebration, Sheraton’s takeaway gourmet offers roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, and more, each with classic sides to complete the holiday spread. Pre-orders open now for Thanksgiving and festive celebrations throughout December.

InterContinental Bangkok

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, from 11.30am to 11.00pm (SoCal) / from 6.00pm to 10.30pm (Espresso)

Location: SoCal, Ground Level, InterContinental Bangkok, 973 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: THB 900++ per person (SoCal) / THB 1,900++ per adult and THB 950++ per child (Espresso)

Thanksgiving 2024 is all about comfort and flavour at InterContinental Bangkok. You have two options: SoCal or Espresso.

If you opt for SoCal, the Thanksgiving set begins with a silky roasted Kabocha soup, delicately spiced with pumpkin and sage. The star of the show is free-range turkey from Khlong Phai Farm, grilled to perfection and served with a rich turkey jus, berry-red wine jam, and truffle-infused stuffing.

The sides are just as delicious, featuring creamy sweet corn, roasted Portobello mushrooms, and crispy Brussels sprouts with cider vinegar and chestnuts. And for the perfect ending, make sure to save room for dessert, sweet potato pie topped with marshmallow and candied pecans.

Meanwhile, Espresso elevates the classic Thanksgiving buffet with plenty of indulgent touches. Think fesh oysters, roasted turkey with all the trimmings, and an array of decadent desserts.

Shangri-La Bangkok

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, from 6.00pm to 10.00pm (NEXT2 Café) / from 7.00pm to 9.30pm (Shangri-La Horizon Cruise)

Location: Shangri-La Bangkok, 89 Wat Suan Phlu Alley, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Price: THB 2,400 net per adult and THB 1,200 net per child aged 6 to 12 years (NEXT2 Café) / THB 2,900 net per adult and THB 1,450 net per child aged 6 to 12 years (Shangri-La Horizon Cruise)

Looking for a Thanksgiving feast with a unique twist? Try the Thanksgiving feast at Shari-La Horizon Cruise. Perfect for the whole family, you’ll be treated on a lavish spread of holiday favourites. Some of the highlights include, herb-roasted turkey, rich pumpkin pie, and other classics.

Want to eat on land instead? The spread is also available in the elegant NEXT2 Café, where you can eat in an elegant setting by the Chao Phraya River.

Le Méridien Bangkok

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, from 6.00pm to 10.00pm

Location: Latest Recipe, Le Méridien Bangkok, 40, 5 Surawong Rd, Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Price: THB 950 net per person, including soft drink

Wear your loosest pants because the Thanksgiving buffet at Latest Recipe will be especially grand. Reimagining tradition while staying true to its roots, you can find everything from succulent Roasted Beef Prime Ribs to tender, 24-hour Slow-Cooked Beef Brisket, paired with a variety of hearty sides.

Of course, the main characters are traditional favourites like Roasted Turkey with all the trimmings and velvety Winter Pumpkin Soup. And don’t forget to finish with sweet treats like Pumpkin Pie and Craberry Pear Tart.

The St. Regis Bangkok

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, from 6.00pm to 10.00pm

Location: VIU, 12th Floor, The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: THB 2,500++ per person

VIU at The St. Regis Bangkok is almost always on our list of best-ofs, and for good reason! This Thanksgiving, their dinner buffet features classic holiday dishes like Roasted Whole Turkey and Roasted Honey Ham.

For a spin on traditional, the restaurant also offers an all-you-can-eat buffet with seafood on ice, premium grilled meats, specialty dishes, and live stations for tartare, pasta, and carving. And of course, there will be plenty of desserts!

Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, from 6.00pm

Location: Flavors, M Floor, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, 518, 8 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: THB 1,600++ per person (children under 6 years dines on complimentary and those aged 6 to 12 years dine at half price)

Nearly every meal at Flavor, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, feels like a celebration, and this Thanksgiving will be no exception. The hotel is combining its famous international seafood buffet with the timeless charm of a roasted turkey carving station, complete with all the classic trimmings.

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, from 6.00pm to 10.00pm

Location: Flourish, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, 80 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: THB 3,600++ per person, including non-alcoholic beverages (children aged 6 to 12 dine at half price)

Flourish invites you to experience an evening of warmth and togetherness with friends and family this Thanksgiving. You can look forward to a traditional Thanksgiving spread featuring a beautifully roasted turkey garnished with herbs and citrus, accompanied by a range of delicious sides like creamy mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and a rich cranberry sauce.

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, from 6.00pm to 10.30pm

Location: Voilà!, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, 189 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Price: THB 2,823 net per person, including free-flow soft drink

Festive atmosphere and classic favourites is what you’ll get at Voilà, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit. The spread is nothing short of impressive, with starters like Smoked and Cured Salmon, Charcuteries, and Aged European Cheese, alongside a homemade bread station offering everything from Baguette to Focaccia.

For mains, sink your teeth into Roasted Turkey with all the trimmings, BBQ Beef Brisket, and Beef Wellington. Seafood lovers, you won’t miss out on anything since the restaurant has prepared oysters, crayfish cocktail, and a selection of sushi, among others. Then, finish it all off with decadent desserts like Pecan Pie, New York Cheesecake, and Homemade Churros with Chocolate Sauce.

Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, from 6.00pm to 10.30pm

Location: Mexicano Restaurante, Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok, 19 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Price: THB 1,099++ per person

A Thanksgiving feast at a Mexican restaurant? Why not? Mexicano Restaurant at Rembrant Hotel bangkok has prepared a hearty dinner buffet featuring all the Thanksgiving classics, from roasted turkey to pumpkin pie.

If you choose to take the celebration home, the restaurant is also offering a range of Grab & Go options, including turkey and honey glazed ham.

Carmina Thanksgiving Special

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28

Location: Carmina Latin Cuisine, Milli Malle, 66/4 Sukhumvit 20 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Price: THB 1750++ for 2 people

This Thanksgiving, Carmina is putting a bold spin on tradition with a Peruvian-inspired feast. You can expect fresh ceviche, smoky Pollo a la Brasa, and sides like crispy patatas bravas or a refreshing quinoa salad, all created for you to share with a loved one.

Roadhouse BBQ Bangkok

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, from 12.00pm to 10.00pm

Location: Roadhouse BBQ Bangkok, 942 1-4 Rama IV Rd, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Price: THB 1,100++ per person (children eat at half price)

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a classic American feast at Roadhouse BBQ Bangkok. You can enjoy a buffet featuring traditional roast turkey, Virginia ham, grilled salmon, and all the trimmings. For starters, choose between shrimp cocktail or chef’s country pâté, and end your meal with pecan or pumpkin pie.

8855 Restaurant & Bar

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, from 7.00pm to 12.00am

Location: 8855 Restaurant & Bar, 4, 24-25 Soi Sukhumvit 8, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

8855 Restaurant & Bar brings a slice of home to Bangkok with a hearty buffet sure to warm your soul. On Thanksgiving, enjoy a spread of roast turkey, classic sides, and decadent desserts crafted by skilled chefs. Moreover, for every buffet ticket sold, the restaurant donates a meal to those in need.

Aside from the restaurants listed here, you can explore other American-owned establishments in Bangkok for Thanksgiving. For instance, Craft on Soi 23 is a favourite for its warm atmosphere and curated menu, as Alex recommends.

There are plenty of reasons to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok. Perhaps you’re American, perhaps you have American friends and want to embrace their tradition, or maybe you simply want to enjoy quality time with your loved ones over a delicious turkey feast. Whatever the reason, gather your friends and family and treat yourselves to a big meal together.

And if we may offer one last piece of advice: be sure to make your reservation now, as spots at these 13 restaurants fill up quickly. Happy Thanksgiving and happy eating!